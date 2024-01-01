Frankie and Wayne Bridge always find time to go on a date

Frankie and Wayne Bridge always find time to go on date credit: Bang Showbiz

Frankie and Wayne Bridges always make time for date night.

The former Saturdays star, 34, and the former football player, 43, who have Parker, 10, and Carter, 8, are keeping their romance alive by scheduling fun activities together, including dinner dates and movie dates.

Speaking to Closer UK magazine, he said:

‘We try to make sure we plan in advance and make time for each other – even a local meal or a trip to the cinema is an enjoyable experience! We’re lucky to have great hands, which makes it very easy to organize date nights.’

However, one thing you won’t often see them doing together is doing partner exercises at the gym.

Frankie explained the reason:

‘It’s not easy for me and it doesn’t let me finish quickly. His workouts are insane, he says if I talk it’s because I’m not working hard enough. I like to take my time by not exercising often.

Meanwhile, Frankie previously admitted she is hoping to reunite with The Saturdays so she can show her kids she’s ‘cool’.

The former pop star misses being in girl group Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White and Mollie King and wants to film a new music video with her former bandmates.

He told host Giovanna Fletcher on the ‘Journey to the Magic’ podcast:

‘Actually, it was so long ago that I don’t even know how long (we were all together). Maybe like seven or eight years. Sometimes I miss it. Sometimes I’d just like to make a video… a music video. I want to go on tour, but I just remember making videos and it was really hard work and then when you got them back, they were amazing.’

Continuous:

‘Now, I would very much like to do that. Now I’m like a mother and I want to be able to do something and say: -Look, I was great-. Just for my kids, yes. it’s sad’.

The ‘Ego’ singer last performed with The Saturdays in 2014.