How to claim payment from Verizon after US$100 million settlement

(CNN)– Some Verizon customers may have received an unexpected surprise in the mail this week: a chance to get a refund as part of a proposed $100 million class-action settlement.

Eligible customers received postcards or emails alerting them to file a claim by April 15 to receive up to $100, which Verizon accused of charging “unfair and not adequately disclosed” fees. The result of the lawsuit.

At issue is Verizon’s “administrative fee,” which the plaintiff claims was “wrongful” because that fee was not disclosed in the advertised monthly price of their plan and was charged in a “deceptive and unfair manner.” Was.

Verizon has denied the claims and said in a statement that it “clearly identifies and describes its administrative fee to the wireless consumer multiple times during the sales transaction as well as in its marketing, contracting and billing “

A company spokesperson said the fee “helps our company recover some compliance and network-related costs.”

The settlement was the culmination of four separate lawsuits filed in a court in New Jersey, the same state where Verizon is based. It was approved in December, but still requires a “fair hearing” scheduled for March.

The so-called “junk fees” are not only ridiculed by consumers, but have also drawn the ire of Joe Biden’s administration. Last October, the Federal Trade Commission unveiled a proposed rule that would bar companies from charging hidden or misleading fees and require companies to display full prices up front.

how to apply

To apply, a special website was launched to fill out a form with the required information, including the phone number associated with the Verizon account and the option to receive the money such as check or bank transfer.

The payment is a minimum of $15 and may be higher, depending on how long the customer has used Verizon and the number of customers who filed claims. A complaint must be lodged to receive the payment and only customers with postpaid wireless accounts or data plans from January 1, 2016 to November 8, 2023 are eligible.

Customers who do not file a claim will “waive any right to sue Verizon for the issues in this lawsuit,” the website reads.