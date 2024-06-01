This is how the NFL playoffs will be played for now

We’ll take a look at what the respective seedings of contenders in the AFC and NFC would look like if the postseason started now

After playing the first two games of week 18Four divisions already have an owner, while the other four are yet to be determined.

Only West of American is completely defined with kansas city chiefs as champion, and Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos Everyone was out of contention. There is still something at stake in the remaining seven divisions.

The Houston Texans temporarily took over the top of the AFC South. espn illustration

Nine teams have secured a place in the playoffs, out of which five teams are in nfc, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams, In AFCThe Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Chiefs They have punched their ticket to the postseason. This means that there are five locations yet to be defined in week 18, The playoffs will start from January 13.

In AFC The pittsburgh steelers 10-7 with win over crows And they temporarily have the No. 7 seed in the playoffs houston texans they went beyond indianapolis colts To temporarily take the lead in the AFC South, but they still have to wait for the middle match jacksonville jaguars And tennessee titans To define the position in which they will advance to the playoffs. In nfcFour teams in the playoff race have records of 8-8, although two others are ahead of them with 7-9 records.

, What does your team need to make the NFL postseason?

If the postseason started today, these would be the keys to it wild card round,

AFC

• (7) pittsburgh steelers vs (2) miami dolphins

• (6) buffalo bill vs (3) kansas city chiefs

• (5) cleveland browns Versus (4) houston texans

• During this time they will rest wild card round: (1) Baltimore Ravens

nfc

• (7) green Bay Packers vs (2) dallas cowboys

• (6) Los Angeles Rams vs (3) detroit lions

• (5) philadelphia eagles Versus (4) tampa bay buccaneers

• During this time they will rest wild card round: (1) san francisco 49ers

Eliminated teams

•Arizona Cardinals

• Carolina Panthers

•Chicago Bears

•Cincinnati Bengals

•Denver Broncos

•Indianapolis Colts

•Las Vegas Raiders

• Los Angeles Chargers

• new England Patriots

• New York Giants

• New York Jets

• Tennessee Titans

• Washington Commanders