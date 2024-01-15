How to copy Rihanna’s looks for less money?

Riri knows how to turn heads. In an ultra sexy total black look, the singer bucks the pentaboot trend imagined by Balancingia. If you can’t necessarily afford an original pair, you can find a way to copy its look for less money. Technique ? Layer up with glamorous and sporty pieces.

satin tights + black pumps

To play up the pentaboot imitation, combine a pair of satin tights with pointed pumps. Be careful, opting for leggings instead is a fashion mistake!

A textured bustier top

To add a more sensual touch, Rihanna always finds a top that makes a difference. The current trend highlights the corset so why not adopt it? Like the star, we choose a textured model with ruffles or feathers that will make the silhouette more fun and festive.

a short bomber jacket

To make the look more cool than sexy, wearing a cropped jacket is the right idea. Worn open over a bustier, this jacket adds a streetwear twist that we love. The rectangular sunglasses are a bonus!