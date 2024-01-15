Do babies born during flight get free travel for life?

What you need to know: Here we tell you what happens when a baby is born during a flight.

Recently, the case of a baby born during a flight between Mexico City and Ciudad Juarez went viral on social networks.

Luckily everything went well and the flight attendants took care of the emergency, so baby and mother are in excellent condition. The thing is that this raised many questions like Will the child get free flights for life?

Photo: Screenshot via X

If this had happened on an international airline and the plane was flying over another country, what would be the nationality of the child?

Will a child born during the flight get free travel for life?

That would be great, but the reality is that it isn’t. But then why do airlines not allow pregnant women to travel without a medical certificate? Do airlines want to avoid flying for the rest of their lives?

internationally There is no single rule that says that children born during the flight have to get tickets for life. However there have been cases in which some airlines decide to offer this benefit to rare newborns in flight –The rumor originated from somewhere-, the thing is that It completely depends on the policies of the airlines.

Photo: Pixabay

For example, on September 6, 1995, a baby was born two months early during a flight on Thai Airways, Thailand’s main airline.

Everything about the staff was so impressive The airline’s then-president announced special lifetime flight benefits, as well as an educational scholarship. But in short, this did not happen due to the compulsion of any rule.

The flight from CDMX to Ciudad Juarez is operated by Aeromexico. There is no mention of any policy regarding lifelong flight for infants born onboard., We have already checked your website.

But then why are pregnant women barred from flying on some airlines?

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recommends not traveling before 36 weeks of pregnancy, unless there are complications with the pregnancy. But again, this is not ideal.

And all this is done to avoid a medical emergency on flight, Although all flight crew are trained in first aid and various scenarios that may arise, such a situation would require an emergency landing or return to the point of origin.

Photo: Pixabay

And what’s strange is that flight requirements for pregnant people vary depending on the airline. Generally, from weeks 1 to 23, no additional documents are requested.

But after the 33rd, a medical certificate will have to be produced which proves that the person can travel. This is the certificate This is mandatory for travelers with high-risk pregnancies during any month of pregnancy.

You may be interested in

Everything you didn’t know and what you need to know can be found on Sopitas.com