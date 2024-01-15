Where to watch live Atlético de Madrid vs Barcelona, ​​time, channel and LaLiga

Madrid, Spain.

visit to FC Barcelona till atlético de madrid 29th day is centered on spanish league 2023-2024in which the leader, real Madridvisit the house of Osasuna In a new attempt to increase their gap at the top of the championship. He barcelonaPromoted after reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions LeagueVisit on Sunday, March 17, a complex metropolitan stadium converted into a fortress athletic, The Blaugrana are looking for a win that could move them up to second in the standings, as long as girona stumble on saturday jetafe,

victory over inter de milan Tuesday was a morale booster for the team xavi hernandezWhich has put a good part of his aspirations into European competition this season. He athleticOn their part, given the threat, points are needed to consolidate themselves in fourth place in the standings Athletic Club of BilbaoPositioned just two points behind Saturday’s hosts Alaves,

metropolis, a fort

The red and white players come into the match encouraged by their qualification to the quarter-finals after coming back and winning on penalties inter de milan In the second leg of the round of 16 on Wednesday Champions In the metropolis. He athletic They have turned their fiefdom into a fortress in that they have lost only one game this season and will rely on this fortress again on Sunday against the Catalans to try to win.

forward, leader real Madrid go on saturday Osasuna Looking for a win that would allow them to extend their significant lead at the top of the league standings.

atlético vs barcelona match schedule

match took place between atlético de madrid And barcelona It will be held on Sunday, March 17 and will start at 2:00 pm local time. honduras, , 2:00 pm – Honduras , 2:00 pm – Mexico and United States , 3:00 pm – in Peru, Colombia and Ecuador , 16:00 – in Venezuela and Bolivia , 17:00 – in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Chile , 9:00 pm – in Spain, Italy and France

Where to watch the Atletico-Barcelona duel on TV