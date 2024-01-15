How to create a mental health friendly work environment

According to a WHO report, the most common mental health problems are anxiety disorders and mood disorders. Depression is the most common mental illness in Spain, with approximately 3 million people suffering from it. In a business environment, focusing on mental health and ensuring the emotional well-being of employees by creating a healthier and more mindful work environment is not only beneficial for people but is a strategic investment that has an impact on the organization.

Awareness of mental health and the need to care for and articulate it are major issues in all aspects of our reality. The workplace is echoing this and more and more companies are prioritizing the mental well-being of their employees, implementing measures that improve employee well-being and promote a healthy, open and productive work environment.

Companies should take care of the mental health of their employees by taking measures to improve the well-being of those on their teams. This will not only help in creating a healthy and pleasant work environment but will also rapidly improve the productivity of the company and its employees. “The well-being of teams and their performance are highly interrelated, so we must facilitate an inclusive, responsible and calm work environment,” says Christine Luce, CEO of Stimulus. But, for this to happen, proactive strategies must be adopted that help create a conducive environment.

impact on productivity

Mental health has a significant impact on work productivity. When employees experience mental health problems, it can affect their performance and well-being at work. For example, a study by Deloitte showed that organizations that prioritize mental health and take concrete initiatives to protect and promote it achieve six times higher ROI than organizations that do not. Are.

During situations of uncertainty or sudden change, such as the current global situation, psychosocial risk factors, such as anxiety, social distancing and prolonged confinement, can impact work teams. What measures can organizations take? Stimulus, a firm specializing in mental health in the workplace, offers six mental health care measures that impact productivity.