Therapy, anxiolytics and prayers before boarding

Frightened by the incidents recorded in recent months, passengers with scheduled flights will do anything not to travel on Boeing, even if it means wasting more time choosing another plane, requesting refunds, adding stopovers. Or paying extra money to change your tickets. Those who cannot do this, place themselves in the hands of a higher spiritual power… or in the hands of their anxiety medications.

“However, despite all these incidents, the likelihood of injury on a Boeing flight is minimal… I can’t even get on that plane.Leila Amindoleh, a New Jersey-based attorney, spoke for an NBC News report on how recent incidents involving Boeing planes have affected the mental health of passengers.

Refunds and stopovers, everything you need to avoid flying on Boeing

According to NBC News, fears of a possible Boeing operational failure are once again affecting those who have already lost the fear of flying. Some people pray before boarding a plane, keep their anti-anxiety medications in their handbag, or spend time online researching past events and knowing what to do if a frightening situation arises. How to respond appropriately.

After the dramatic door explosion of a Boeing 737 Max operated by Alaska Airlines in January, Amindoleh, who was traveling with her husband and young daughter, decided not to fly on that manufacturer’s planes. He sought refunds for upcoming flights recently booked to Miami and Europe, and purchased replacement tickets on Airbus flights, even though they included stopovers.

“It is an inconvenience,” Aminadouleh said. “But I won’t feel guilty because I feel My daughter’s safety is more important than fatigue,

Flying is by far the safest form of transportation, and aviation-related deaths and injuries are at historically low levels, but the headlines about Boeing have many travelers uneasy. In mid-month, The New York Times reported on eight incidents that occurred in less than two weeks on flights operated by United Airlines. All of these incidents occurred on flights originating from or departing from airports in the United States, and included five airplanes made by Boeing.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun meets Senator Mark Warner, D-Va., at the Capitol in Washington on January 24, 2024. Talks to reporters after meeting with. Calhoun will leave the top job at the company, which is under pressure from the major airlines. Those who want to know how Boeing plans to solve the problems faced in manufacturing its aircraft. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (associated Press)

Boeing under strict scrutiny

“Although no injuries or worse have been reported, the accidents have raised concerns about aviation safety among federal officials and travelers,” the outlet says.

These setbacks were not the result of “systemic problems,” Robert Sumwalt, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, who now directs a new aviation safety center at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, told the Times. “Some of these issues are things that happen occasionally, but they not often reported in the news“, he pointed.

Negative sentiment about Boeing was fueled by a federal investigation and the apparent suicide of the manufacturer’s former quality inspector John Barnett, who had filed a complaint over alleged safety failures on the planes. His brother told the Associated Press that John “suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety attacks as a result of the hostile work environment at Boeing, which we believe led to his death.”

Boeing announced in a statement this Monday Its CEO Dave Calhoun will step down at the end of 2024, Calhoun, who was selected to lead the company’s turnaround in 2020, “will lead Boeing throughout the year to accomplish critical actions, and will stabilize and position the company for the future,” the company said in its Also announced a review of the management team. In an effort to improve his reputation.

Search for aircraft from other manufacturers increases

Aviation industry watchdog groups told NBC News they’ve seen travelers try to find “safer” alternatives. “The good thing is that consumers are becoming more aware,” said Ed Pearson, a former senior manager at Boeing’s 737 factory and now CEO of a nonprofit advocacy group. Aviation Security Foundation (Aviation Safety Foundation). “But here’s the sad thing: You don’t have to deal with this.”

travel search engine Kayak may confirm the trend, CEO Steve Hafner said the number of people seeking information about the type of plane has increased since the Boeing, operated by Alaska Airlines, was torn down.

“Although the total share of users who have leaked 737 is small, usage has increased after the incident in January,” Hafner said. Filter usage was 15 times higher in January than in DecemberBut since then it has increased 10 times.

Some travel search engines have seen an increase in the number of people searching for information about aircraft types. Photo: Getty Images (Scyther5 via Getty Images)

You can board the Boeing anyway

The problem is that airlines often change their planes at the last minute, so customers who book planes from other manufacturers may have to board Boeing anyway. And there are no other options except Airbus and Embraer. Some airlines, such as Spirit and JetBlue, do not operate any Boeings, but others, such as Southwest, have a fleet of exclusively Boeing 737 aircraft.

“I just know that when I get on the plane it’s something I’m thinking about a lot, so I try to limit it for my mental health,” Adrian Rojas, a Chicago-based communications consultant, told NBC News. I am doing it.” Rojas has gone to therapy to reduce his fear of flying and takes medication for flight anxiety. He recently changed his return flight from Austin, Texas, so he can travel on the Airbus instead of the 737 Max next month.

Even people who love to fly have taken the same step. Leonise Moses, a Virginia consultant, Had to pay additional US$70 He had to change an upcoming trip to Phoenix and do it on an Airbus instead of a Boeing, but “it was worth it for my safety,” he said. “I’m not willing to take that risk.”

