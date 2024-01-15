Arizona Diamondbacks select Gold Glove catcher for Opening Day

already spring training He’s in his last game and the season is too soon mlb 2024 It will debut in the United States and Canada, as two games have already been played in South Korea. Each of the league’s thirty teams continues to make necessary adjustments to their rosters to make them as competitive as possible. Arizona Diamondbacks won the title of 2023 National League And this year he will try to retain the reins of the old circuit.

The deserters have added high-caliber players and managed to retain the core of the 2023 team. Manager’s team in spring training tory lovullo He has a record of 13 wins and 15 losses. as each spring trainingThere are several players who have positively impressed and earned their spots on the final roster,

This Monday, on the team’s official accounts on social networks dbx Announced a movement in their squad for the season. Arizona team selects receiver’s contract tucker barnhart and designates the right-handed pitcher for assignment Peter Strzelecki, With participation in both sports spring training this year.

tucker barnhart With ten years of experience in mlb, is an excellent addition to the team. He catcher The 33-year-old has won the award gold glove on two occasions (2017 and 2020) and it would be a very good replacement gabriel moreno, For its part, the launcher Peter Strzelecki29 years old, two years of service big league In which it has not got that much prominence.

Arizona Diamondbacks with a goal

Arizona Diamondbacks Its second appearance was in world Series lost last season Texas Rangers In five games. This young team’s goal for 2024 is nothing but winning fall classic, For this they have been successful in bringing capable players Eugenio Suarez, Eduardo Rodriguezexcept for re-signing Lourdes Gurriel Jr.,

Let’s see what the boys say Arizona DiamondbacksWhich was a pleasant and pleasant surprise in 2023. Next Thursday, March 28, this young team will begin their journey this season when they face colorado rockies In this opening day,

