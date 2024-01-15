Wind warnings issued for parts of western New York

Keep your hats handy today as parts of Western New York will be very windy.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind warning for parts of southern Western New York that will last through this afternoon.

Extra: Will it be cloudy during a total solar eclipse?

This advisory is in effect for Chautauqua and southern Erie counties, including the cities of Jamestown, Orchard Park and Springville.

Winds can reach up to 50 mph and remain between 20 and 30 mph.

Today should be quite a warm day in Western New York as our temperatures reach the mid 60s.

Rain showers will move into the area from the west this afternoon.

After the rain today, we will see a little coolness in the remaining days of the week and the temperature will drop to around 40 for the rest of the week. It should remain dry for the rest of the week and into the beginning of next week.

