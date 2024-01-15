How to get Windows 11 for free

Microsoft is still interested in everyone who upgrades windows 11 If you can. And it’s not just Microsoft. Is it worth upgrading to Windows 11?, If you already have a Windows 10 PC or laptop, you can very easily upgrade to Windows 11 for free, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC or building a new computer yourself.

Whatever your situation, here we explain how to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Check that your PC is compatible

Before you try to upgrade your PC to Windows 11 for free, make sure it is compatible. You will need a computer that supports Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 and has the Secure Boot option in the BIOS. You also need to meet some basic hardware requirements.

To know if your PC is capable of running Windows 11, search pc health check Find and run the corresponding app in Windows, or check Microsoft’s Windows 11 specifications page and cross-reference it with your system.

Free upgrade to Windows 11

If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop that is ready for Windows 11, you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free by simply running the update tool.

step 1: search windows Updates in the Windows search bar and select the related result.

step 2: If your PC is fully updated, there’s a good chance it’s already sending you a Windows 11 update. All you have to do is select the blue button Download and install To start. Next, simply follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of Windows 11.

How to manually upgrade Windows 11 for free

If Windows Update doesn’t give you the quick option to upgrade to Windows 11, you can use the Windows 11 Setup Assistant.

step 1: Go to the Windows 11 download website and search Windows 11 Installation Wizard. select blue button download now,

step 2: Once it’s downloaded, run it Windows11InstallationAssistant.exe And provide your administrator’s approval if requested.

step 3: Select Accept and Install Accept the terms and conditions and then start the Windows 11 update process.

step 4: The installation will be done without much intervention on your part. This will download the Windows 11 installation media and then run the update. This may take up to 30 minutes, so you may need to wait, but when it’s complete you should have a free Windows 11 update installed.

How to download Windows 11 for free

If you’re starting a new PC build or want to install Windows 11 on a new drive for your existing Windows 10 PC, the Windows Update tool and Setup Assistant also won’t work. Instead you can use the Media Creation Tool, which will help you download Windows 11.

step 1: Go to Microsoft’s Windows 11 Update page and go under the heading Create Windows 11 installation media, select blue button download now, This will download the Mediacreationtool.exe file on your PC.

step 2: Start the media creation tool like any other program and grant your administrator approval when prompted.

step 3: Accept Microsoft’s terms and conditions, then, if necessary, select your language and the version of Windows 11 you want to install. Otherwise, leave the default recommended option. choose next When you are ready to continue.

step 4: Find a USB drive with at least 8GB of free space and connect it to your PC or laptop. then choose option USB flash drive In the process of setting up media creation tools. choose next,

Alternatively, if you want to mount the Windows 11 installation media virtually, you can select iso file And follow the on-screen instructions to prepare it for subsequent assembly.

Step 5: Select the USB drive you want to use for installation. Then, when you are ready to configure the unit, select Next. Wait for the setup process to complete.

Step 6: Once the installation media is created, you can reboot your PC and boot to the USB drive to begin the upgrade to Windows 11. Follow our guide how to install windows 11 Enter your Windows 10 key for tips on the installation process and, if prompted, to activate it.

Get Windows 11 “Free” When You Buy a New PC

If you’re buying a new PC, you’ll almost certainly get it with Windows 11, so if you don’t want to buy a Windows license and don’t have an upgradeable PC, this might be the best approach. Alternatively, you can find a Windows 10 PC and use its valid key to upgrade to Windows 11 for free using the above methods.

Unfortunately, you can’t upgrade to Windows 11 directly from Windows 8 or Windows 7, but if you have an older system with a valid key, you can always upgrade to Windows 10 first. Follow these steps to download Windows 10 for free. See if you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free later.

