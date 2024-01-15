Eating this anti-inflammatory and satiating fruit (for breakfast) has improved my stomach and digestive health

Anti-inflammatory and satiating fruit that improves digestion: Orange

Sometimes the most obvious and simple solutions are the most effective, even if they are hard to see. Especially when they are easy to execute and cause Domino effect Of good habits Related to motivation and achieving results. Same thing happened with a friend, who was reluctant to eat fruits, but after simple advice from his physical trainer, he still tried to eat fruits. an orange a day (whole, not juice) Breakfasthave experienced more bowel regularity, digestion and gut well being and a series of good Practice. Because yes, all these benefits have been clearly felt in a short period of time and there has been improvement in It is related to fruit, “It’s helping me so much that it’s creating a domino effect I have tripled my fruit consumption“, explaining. “Now I especially try to eat other types of fruits Kiwi, Banana and Pear, and I pay a lot of attention to it. I give it a place in my life that I didn’t have before,” he says.

It provides satiety and controls glucose peaks during the day

In the specific case of oranges, the fact of forming a habit also adds other benefits because we are talking about Satisfying and Anti-Inflammatory Fruits, “Oranges, in addition to providing vitamins, such as C, is rich in fiber. Its highest concentrations are present in the pulp, so it is recommended to eat it whole if you want to take advantage of all its fiber, which helps improve digestive health due to its high content of soluble and insoluble fiber. Is. Insoluble fiber adds bulk to stool, helping it pass through the digestive tract more quickly, and soluble fiber (pectin) retains water, meaning it dissolves in water to form a gelatinous substance that helps with gastric emptying. Slows things down. creating a greater feeling of satiety for longer periods of time, It may also help reduce cholesterol levels blood glucose“, explain Laura Paradanutritionist Slow Life House and expert in hormonal health. Therefore, although it is healthy to include any type of fruit in breakfast, in the specific case of orange it achieves a satiating effect and Glucose Spike Regulatory Factor In the blood which allows you to feel satisfied after breakfast and avoid feeling hungry mid-morning. Additionally, the simple act of chewing also promotes a feeling of satiety.

it is good for skin

In addition to its digestive benefits, it is worth remembering other benefits that are also mentioned by another expert, in this case a nutritionist. paula martin claresin his book Your skin health depends on what you eat, In this, they have elevated orange in the ranking of their favorite foods for skin care because of its high dose of essential Vitamin C. collagen synthesis (essential for skin strength), its antioxidant action and its ability slow aging, In addition, it strengthens the immune system, helps in weight loss and has a low glycemic index.

Options other than taking the whole piece

Although we always insist on convenience take the whole fruit To be able to benefit from all the fiber it contains – at make a juice The pulp, which concentrates the largest contribution of fiber and which, among other things, benefits digestive health and regulates glucose peaks, is destroyed. Parada proposes other options to include this fruit in breakfast: