Xander Bogaerts will face challenges in San Diego, manager announced

The San Diego Padres high command has invested large sums of money over the past three years in an attempt to win the first World Series in franchise history. Club owners have added manny machado, xander bogartsextended to Fernando Tatis Jr. And they also paid the pitcher $100 million joe musgrove,

detachment of mike shidelt They have not been very successful and have rather run into financial problems. The specialized press reported at the end of 2023 that the club’s owners had to request a loan of $50 million to pay salaries for the previous season.

California teams have been to the postseason only twice in the last 17 years and only once in the last three. such has been the failure mike schildt He is the third strategist appointed in the last five years.

So they’re trying to make a decision, the San Diego Padres coaching staff has made this decision xander bogarts Goes to second base.

Manny Machado: “Xander Bogaerts is a tremendous leader”

In early 2023, the San Diego Padres celebrated the arrival xander bogarts From the Boston Red Sox. The club’s board gave the Caribbean player $280 million for 10 years.

The idea was that the Curaçao native would be the franchise’s shortstop for a long time, but that changed faster than expected.

Manager mike schildt announced it xander bogarts Will be moved to another base with Ha-seong kim Taking sixth place. The South Korean recently won his first Gold Glove.

“I think it shows his great leadership.”, Manny Machado sentenced Upon reporting to Padres spring training. “You have to have courage and that’s why they gave him as much money as they gave him. That’s why he’s the kind of player he is and why he’s won two World Series.”,

xander bogarts He has seen action in 1,391 games in the Major Leagues, 1,338 of which were at shortstop and none at second base. On a professional level, he never defended that position.