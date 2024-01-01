How to know if smart TV has bluetooth or not

Find out if your Smart TV has Bluetooth by following these steps

Do you want to know if your smart TV is Bluetooth compatible or not? We will tell you all the ways to check it

One of the connection techniques Bluetooth is one of the most taken for granted in today’s devices, as it allows you to link other devices to enjoy a better experience, needless to mention that it is also useful for other possibilities including sharing files between devices, playing multimedia content. Although you can also connect classic headphones without any problems.

smart TV, Being smart devices, they usually have Bluetooth technology, allows you to connect speakers and headphones, or transfer files wirelessly through this medium. In general, this further expands the possibilities of Smart TV. But if you’re not sure whether your TV includes it, don’t worry, because we’ll show you some ways to check.

Ways to Determine If Your Smart TV Has Bluetooth

How to keep Bluetooth on a Smart TV that doesn’t have it by default

As we usually mentioned Smart TVs sold include Bluetooth technology, However, it may also happen that the device you purchased is not there for some reason, or you simply tried to connect another device, but the TV does not appear and you want to check if it Integrates the above technology.

anyhow, We’ve compiled some things you can do that will help you determine if your Smart TV has Bluetooth or not. Or not, because this technology is one of the aspects to consider before buying a TV.

Consult the user manual or smart TV box

is it important Never throw away the user manual or Smart TV boxNot only because they are useful when you want to sell the device, but they can also get you out of trouble when you need some information about the model.

If you still have the user manual for your Smart TV, You can take a look at its features To check whether it has Bluetooth connectivity or not. If you don’t find the information, you can look at the box where the device came, because if it has Bluetooth, it usually shows it somewhere with an icon of this technology.

But If you do not have a Smart TV box or user manualDon’t worry, because you can also do other tests that we have prepared.

Research your Smart TV model on the internet and look at its specifications

For this method it is You need to know the exact model of your smart TV, because brand alone will not be enough. You can get this information by looking at the equipment box or its instruction manual, but if you do not have these elements, you can take a look at the sticker on the back of the TV.

You can also access Information for smart tv See more details about the exact model, Once you have this information, you should search the internet to check the specifications of the device. These features should also include Bluetooth technology.

it’s a good idea to reach out Go straight to the manufacturer’s website and take a look To the specifications of your smart TV, because here you can check whether it has Bluetooth or not. Although if you cannot find it on the official website of the brand, because it is a very old model, you can consult other media.

Search in Smart TV Settings

another way to do it Check if your Smart TV has Bluetooth by exploring device settingsBecause in this section usually all the information about the device is collected, including model, operating system version, MAC address, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

It is evident, This procedure and the names of the settings will depend on the Smart TV model And manufacturers, because they all use different terms. However, you have to identify the alternative setting one of two Adjustment And then you reach the section About this one of two Information Where this data is typically displayed.

Through You can access device configuration and information Also for the exact model, so you can use this information to complement the previous verification method, which is to search the internet.

Find nearby devices using your mobile

you can do it too Use your phone to search for nearby devices and turn on the Bluetooth connection, Smart TV may be visible in this process, if it has Bluetooth and this connectivity is active.

It is important to note that if you have tried this procedure from your mobile and the Smart TV does not appear, This does not mean that it does not have BluetoothBut it can be disabled and you have to enable it manually.

But in many cases, Smart TVs usually have this feature enabled by defaultSo you might be lucky and the device will appear in devices near your mobile.

It may happen that your smart TV does not have Bluetooth connectivity by default, which means it does not integrate this internal component. However, all is not lost There are some devices that allow Bluetooth technology in these older models. And enjoy its benefits.

For example, there are Bluetooth transmitters and transmitter devices you can buy Through Amazon and that connects to the TV jack. In this way, they will allow this older model to connect wirelessly to speakers, mobile phones or headphones.

You can also find tools like YMOO adapter, which connects to the auxiliary jack port and has a range of about 15 meters. Moreover, it is compatible not only with TVs, but also with cars, for example. It is a very complete piece of equipment so that the TV has Bluetooth.

another good option EasyULT Adapter Device, which is affordable and integrates Bluetooth 5.0. It connects via the 3.5mm jack port on the device and allows you to send and receive these signals for a wireless connection, so it’s a good idea.