Internal Medicine awards best journalism articles

Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (semi) just called you V SEMI Internal Medicine Journalism Award 2024can participate in journalistic work that treats and in some way reflects the expertise of both internal medicine and its professionals medical-scientific approach In form of social perspective,

The works will be rewarded in three categories (print, digital and audiovisual media), and each of them will be awarded 2,000 euros, The last date for submitting candidature will be December 31, 2024 and sending compositions electronically Through this form.

All journalistic works published or broadcast in the media throughout Spanish territory during this period 1 January 2024 And this 31 December 2024, incl. The last date for receipt of work is Tuesday, December 31, 2024, so access to the form will close at 11:59 pm on that day.

With these awards, SEMI recognizes the important work of journalists, especially those who carry out their professional work in the field of health, who make the work of the internist doctor visible in society in any of its aspects and to disseminate progress. Contribute to. Medical and clinical or research knowledge in different areas of expertise and care provided to patients in the Spanish SNS.