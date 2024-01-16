How to know when an email has been read in Gmail, in the style of WhatsApp’s blue ‘check’

This feature allows you to know whether the recipient has read the email or not. (Google)

WhatsApp one of two Wire They are messaging applications that have the option to warn when a contact reads the message we sent, the same applies to the popular double check one of two read receipt But in Gmail.

However, this tool, while widely known by users of these apps, has gone almost unnoticed mail of Google.

The use of this function is limited to educational and business sectors due to it being beyond the reach of users of the standard service. gmail.com,

Actually, to activate it you must have an account. google workspace Or use an account set up by an administrator School,

And if you meet these requirements, all you need to get read confirmation is:

– open Gmail on a computer

– Click on Write,

, Write Email as you normally would.

– At the bottom right, click more options.

– then choose More Shipping Options And then Request read confirmation,

This will mean that when the recipient opens the email, the sending user will receive a automated message This shows that the person has already read the email.

However, the notification shall be subject to the approval of the recipient, who may accept or defer the said confirmation; While it is important to note that read receipts will be located in the tray get,

Furthermore, the effectiveness of this tool depends on various factors; For example, it will not work if the mail is sent to a distribution list or the administrator has restricted this feature.

While some protocols use e.g. pop. one of two imap On the recipient’s side, this may also affect receipt of the confirmation.

On the other hand, Gmail users who are looking for this functionality and do not have an educational or professional account can opt for third-party tools such as mailtrackwhich offers an email reading tracking service, including a free plan and the ability to integrate usage instrument panel,

However, the effectiveness of Confirmation They depend on several factors related to the recipient’s email system and settings.

The purpose of this extension is marketing campaign And job tasks are focused on getting a record of all clicks on emails sent daily. However, it’s important to note that using these types of extensions comes with its own risks.

Gmail This has been strengthened with the launch of a series of functions to prevent unwanted content harassing users that will allow people to have more control over the messages they receive and block senders.

and owned service starting in February 2024 Google Will implement innovations that will focus on three specific fronts: attenuation, containment and limitations.

Strictly restricting the spread of spam, as many of these materials attempt to attack users or deceive them with false information.

In fact, one of the main innovations is to establish a limit on the number E-mail Which a sender can send in a certain period of time. Its purpose is to prevent users Gmail One is bombarded with a large number of messages.