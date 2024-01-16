How to watch Emma Roberts’ Delirium movie

People on TikTok are searching for Emma Roberts’ Delirium movie – but it’s a bit complicated, so here’s how you can watch it online and what you need to know.

Roberts made her acting debut in 2001 in Blow opposite Johnny Depp, followed by starring in America’s Sweethearts (with her aunt Julia Roberts), Grand Champion, and Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous.

2008 was a significant year for his rise to fame, as he brought Wild Child into the spotlight. Three years later, he starred in Scream 4 (arguably his best role), before joining the cast of American Horror Story in Coven.

However, one project remains a bit mysterious: Delirium, which some believe to be a movie. That’s absolutely not the case – let’s get into it.

Where to watch Emma Roberts’ Delirium

Delirium is only available to stream in one place: in seven different TikTok videos, which we’ve listed below:

We’ll keep this space updated if it’s ever added to a streaming platform, YouTube, or anywhere else.

Emma Roberts’ delirium explained

The Delirium “movie” everyone is searching for isn’t actually a movie: It’s an unaired pilot of a canceled TV show.

Roberts’ role as Lena Holloway in the series was first announced for 2023. Based on Lauren Oliver’s best-selling trilogy, the show is set in a world where love is illegal and considered a disease that can be “cured” with surgery. As you would expect, she fell in love.

The pilot was developed by Karen Asher and Rodrigo Garcia, and stars Darren Kagasoff as Alex, an “invalid” – someone who has not subjected himself to the dystopian process.

However, Fox ultimately rejected the pilot, leading to a social media campaign among fans of the books to release the episode elsewhere. A year later, Fox announced that it would only be added to Hulu for 24 days, after which it disappeared from every streaming platform forever.

Killian Van Rensselaer, Fox’s head of multi-platform programming, said (per IndieWire): “We have a completely finished piece of content that is great. There wasn’t room for it to be broadcast at the time, but because it got made, we believe it’s a great piece. It made sense to allow consumers to see what was created.”

Unfortunately, despite its continued success and occasional appearances on TikTok… less valid According to sources, there are no plans to revive the series.