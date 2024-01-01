Israel – Hamas war live: news and attacks in Yemen from the US and UK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the creation of a Palestinian state while speaking about the situation in Gaza during his annual press conference on Thursday.

“The main direction of efforts should be the creation of a Palestinian state that fully complies with the decisions of the Security Council, a state that, as written in these decisions, is in security and harmony with Israel along with other countries in the region. Present as a good neighbor. Lavrov highlighted.

“Without it, no matter what, we will see a repetition of the violence now seen in Gaza, because without the creation of a Palestinian state, the Palestinian people will continue to feel disenfranchised, they will continue to live in a situation of subjugation.” Lavrov stressed the need to “put an end to this”, arguing that

Lavrov said he “hopes that the Israeli state will eventually come to this conclusion,” but added that he understands “this is unacceptable for Israel at this time.”

“We can’t do anything except try to convince them,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov then urged that US mediation efforts would not work unless there were “direct negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.”

“Suppose, so to speak, ‘grown people’ somewhere would agree on how Palestinians should continue to live and then present it to you. This will not be successful. It is only necessary to restore direct dialogue,” Lavrov stressed.