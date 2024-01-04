‘I don’t have much connection with Mexico’: Cade Cowell, potential Chivas reinforcement who plays for the United States

Shivaj He is working on a reinforcement that will make history for the club. According to exclusive information from Fox Sports reporter Rodrigo Camacho, the red and white team is in talks to sign cad cowell Striker who plays for the United States national team and scored a goal in the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago.

The potential reinforcement of the attacker caused controversy among fans, as El Rebano is characterized by having only Aztec players in its ranks and Cowell is no exception, as the MLS San Jose Earthquakes footballer has Mexican ancestry.

However, shortly after the announcement of his arrival in Verde Valle, a video went viral on social networks in which the forward confesses that he has no ties to Mexico. His signing is being questioned in a team featuring Amaury Vergara, Fernando Hierro and Fernando Gago.

“To be honest, I don’t have much connection (with Mexico). “I traveled only to play football,” She made the announcement a few months ago in an interview with reporter Lizzie Becherano for MLS.

You may be interested in: Chicharito says he is ready to return to Chivas; His signature will be for this Clausura 2024

And now how will the Chivabrothers defend this reinforcement who will have to justify that he is Mexican? don’t feel connected to mexico

He was not born in Mexico

she doesn’t have mexican parents

He is “Mexican” because of his maternal grandfather. You made them fuck diego valdes pic.twitter.com/WG6fZTmShC – Vicho Olea 14-time champion 🏆 (@oleawitch0) 4 January 2024

our partner Rodrigo Camacho moves forward exclusively for Fox Sports Mexico This information has been handed over to him by people close to him Talkswhich is between a few weeks ago Chivas and MLS San Jose Earthquakes instructionsA club where the 20-year-old forward has spent his entire professional career.

Furthermore, it was announced that there is also interest in Europe cad cowell, whose young age and skills make him a very attractive element. So far, according to the reporter Fox Sports Mexico, Chivas lead on economic issues to employ him in Completion 2024That starts for the Herd by hosting Santos Laguna on Saturday, January 13.