Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal can’t save this sci-fi drama

A film that brings together Saoirse Ronan And Paul Mescal, Two actors whose talent has been strengthened over the years, Of course intrigue! At the age of 29, the young lady already has a great filmography. And so he received his first nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the age of only 13 for the film come back to me By Joe Wright, he continued to hone his performance. He acted exclusively in feature films Hannah, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Lady Bird, Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots Or Doctor March’s daughters. As for Paul Mescal, although he started his acting career recently, he quickly made a strong impression with the series normal people In 2020. then we saw him in lost daughter Or after noon at the movie theater. This is expected in 2024 also gladiator 2 by Ridley Scott, where he got the role of Lucius. This is how both the actors respond to each other in the film. enemy, now available on Prime Video. But is it worth the detour?

the story of enemy

rest under this advertisement

Based on the novel of the same name by Ian Reed, enemy The film begins in 2065 with Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and Junior (Paul Mescal), a couple married for seven years and living as recluses on an isolated farm. They live a quiet life, farming the land that has been owned by Junior’s family for generations. But their daily lives are turned upside down when a stranger, Terrence (Aaron Pierre), arrives at their door with surprising news. Junior was randomly selected to go to an experimental space station orbiting Earth for two years. If the couple have reservations about being separated, Terrence explains that a robot with Junior’s body and consciousness will take his place while he is gone so that Hein will not be left alone. Are they willing to risk their relationships and perhaps their personal identities for a chance to survive in the new world?

Our review of enemy

An intimate drama set against a science fiction backdrop

Set in a world ravaged by climate change, the film shows the planet becoming increasingly uninhabitable. So humanity is forced to look to the stars in search of hope for the future. enemy The events taking place in an isolated corner of the Midwest of the United States leave us face to face with images. When we see what the earth has become, and the scenes taking place in the old house, we sometimes feel suffocated. The dry landscape and warm tones enhance this feeling. However, the views of the landscapes that stretch as far as the eye can see are so beautiful that they provide us with a welcome breath of fresh air. So the cinematography is highlighted perfectly enemy, If the book is described as a psychological thriller and horror fiction with a science fiction background, this last part is actually minimal in the film. enemy It’s actually a more intimate play.

rest under this advertisement

A deep exploration of a marriage that’s losing steam

The film thus explores the development of a marriage and a relationship that falls apart in an uncertain world. Junior repeats the same patterns day after day and doesn’t break out of his routine. It feels like it’s stuck in the past, highlighted by settings and characters’ clothing that almost make us forget that the plot takes place in the future. Hen struggles and suppresses her true feelings. She wants more but can’t admit it to herself or trust him until Terrence arrives…. When Junior moves in with the couple in preparation for Junior’s departure, he makes him undergo various tests. But most of all, he asks the couple many intimate questions so that the AI ​​(Artificial Intelligence) replica of the husband is as perfect as possible. A situation that makes the heroes’ relationship more complicated, despite the love they feel for each other. This shows what happens if we no longer listen to the needs of others, or if desires don’t match. With Terrence’s questions, they eventually learn more about what they really feel and want.

rest under this advertisement

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal give brilliant and touching performances

If this intimate exploration remains poignant, it is unfortunately undermined by the extremely slow pace. The film drags on and the plot does not move forward. It is only at the end of the film and during a successful turnaround that we regain a taste for following enemy, But rapidly approaching this end, the finale will probably leave some viewers with more questions than answers. If the script is bad, as is some of the distasteful dialogue, the performances from Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are undoubtedly excellent. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable and their performances are full of emotion. Due to its narrative flaws, this film will not remain in our memories for long. However, the conclusion proves to be more psychological and raises questions about the nature of humanity and artificial humanity, which haunts us even after watching it!

Trailer for enemy

rest under this advertisement

where to look enemy in streaming ?

the film enemy With Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal is available in France on Prime Video from January 5, 2024.