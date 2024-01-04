The world celebrates World Spaghetti Day: and Cuba?

Cuban Spaghetti Reference Photo: The Travelin’ Man | Flickr

Text: Editorial Cuba Noticias 360

It has already become common to dedicate a day to celebrate anything, even events that seem unusual to us. Spaghetti has not escaped this tradition, so much so that today, January 4, is a day to celebrate this delicious pasta.

It is not known for certain why Spaghetti celebrates its day today, but the truth is that lovers of Italian food rejoice on this day.

On the other hand, the holiday originated in the United States, although there are not many details about it. It is only known that there is a large consumption of this dish in that country, probably due to the large number of Italian immigrants who settled throughout the country.

The fact is that while international diners celebrate spaghetti accordingly, that is, by binging, there are not many people in Cuba who would be able to celebrate this date, even if they had the feeling and intention to.

Spaghetti is already part of the disappearing products in the basic basket and its prices in private businesses or MSMEs are sky high like the rest of the products. Instead, the state sells them in depressed MLC stores where there is no shortage of them on the shelves for around 2 MLC depending on their quantity and brand.

A few years ago, spaghetti was a fairly affordable food among Cubans, but with the economic measures implemented during deregulation, it was removed from the tables of ordinary citizens.

In private restaurants, as expected, it is sold at luxury prices in its most diverse variants. A plate of this pasta, without much difficulty, crosses the barrier of 1000 pesos and counting.

In other words, there is no need to mention on the island that the Spaghetti Festival is celebrated today because it would be something like a “food diversion”, in addition, there may always be an enthusiastic person who wants to take advantage of the celebration to increase the price in question. Of food, because, as you know, the Lord has everything in his vineyard.

For the rest, good luck wishing bon appetit to the international (and national) diners who join in the festivities and fill their bodies with the good number of calories provided by this food. In any case, no one knows if in the future this festival will also be able to be celebrated in Cuba as the Spaghetti God has ordered. Of course, if the pocket allows it by then.