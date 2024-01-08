Etecsa launches new offer for Internet packages in Cuba

Etecsa, the Cuban telecommunications company, has launched a new promotion through which users will be able to get more megabytes in Internet packages.

, promotion: Prepaid customers purchasing this plan from January 8 to 13, 2024, will get 25 GB data valid across all networks for 30 days.

, offer validity: This offer will be available from 00:01 hours on January 8, 2024 to 23:59 hours on January 13, 2024 Cuban time.

, usage data: The 25 GB data availed can be used to browse both national and international sites. A discount is given for every MB consumed.

, data storage: If you have active data or unlimited internet bonus from previous promotions, it will be credited with 25 GB of this promotional plan and the expiry date will be 30 days from recharge. However, this purchase will not extend the expiry date of current Voice, SMS or Voice and SMS plans.

, purchase limit:You can make multiple purchases while the promotional plan is in effect. However, you will not get money added to your main balance with this offer.

, purchase method: Purchases can be made only through international sites, not through MLC Store or MiTransfer Wallet.

The websites for international recharge are:

, offer price: According to Etecsa, “Distributors define these prices, taking into account the transactions and exchange rates in each country. This information should be public on their sites.

However, the company assures that the cost of the promotion is “only 125 Cuban pesos.” But, as has been the case in previous proposals, apparently, the payment will be made in foreign currency. It can be obtained through Suena Cuba for 6.49 USD.

To know more details, you can directly reach here atexa page,