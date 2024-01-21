“I don’t want to say that I didn’t deserve it, but…”

2024-01-21
Cristiano Ronaldo He always has a special opinion on any topic and against awards. best 2023 He had saved it, although he had told it in advance.
CR7 Those who won the award twice strongly criticized the credibility of the award now, as everything that followed indicated that it would go to Haaland.
,gold ball And this the best “They are losing credibility, I don’t trust these awards anymore,” he said. Cristiano Ronaldo In an interview with a Portuguese sports newspaper record,
He also talked about the individual trophies he has won, where he assured that he must have the best record to be able to win the award.
“They can’t take this trophy away from me because it’s a reality. This makes me even happier, Because numbers are facts,
Of course, he never said that messi He didn’t deserve it: “I’m used to it and I know how these organizations work. To be honest, I haven’t seen the delivery of The Best”, Cristiano Ronaldo even said in the interview.
“We have to analyze the entire season. That doesn’t mean Messi didn’t deserve it, nor Haaland, nor even Mbappé. I don’t believe in these awards anymore,” CR7 concluded.
