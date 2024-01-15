“I feel safe”: Maduro orders Sukhoi fighter jets to protect his plane to Selac (video)

Admin 21 mins ago News Leave a comment 53 Views

Russian-made Sukhoi Su-24. Photo: Reference

This Friday, Nicolás Maduro ordered the Venezuelan aviation to have a group of Sukhoi Su-30 MK2 fighters protect his aircraft until it landed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the country where the eighth SALAC summit was held. it was done.

lapatilla.com

In photos shared on Maduro’s social networks, he took to the cockpit of the plane that was taking him to the Caribbean island to address via radio the Sukhoi pilots.

“My greetings to our brave patriots, the revolutionary pilots of the Sukhoi and the entire Venezuelan Air Force, our Bolivarian military aviation. Maduro commented in the recording, “It’s the Caribbean morning here… We’re headed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a historic peak.”

The Chavista official stressed that he would bring to SELAC “the voice of our people, the deep voice of those who saw the birth and creation of the Liberation Army of the Americas.”

Maduro declared himself “very proud” of the pilots “because you are always at the forefront of the defense of our airspace, our homeland, and I feel safe.”

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

How much money does it take to be part of the richest 1% in the United States?

A study shows that a salary of US$150,000 is considered lower middle class in the ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved