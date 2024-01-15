“I feel safe”: Maduro orders Sukhoi fighter jets to protect his plane to Selac (video)

This Friday, Nicolás Maduro ordered the Venezuelan aviation to have a group of Sukhoi Su-30 MK2 fighters protect his aircraft until it landed in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the country where the eighth SALAC summit was held. it was done.

lapatilla.com

In photos shared on Maduro’s social networks, he took to the cockpit of the plane that was taking him to the Caribbean island to address via radio the Sukhoi pilots.

“My greetings to our brave patriots, the revolutionary pilots of the Sukhoi and the entire Venezuelan Air Force, our Bolivarian military aviation. Maduro commented in the recording, “It’s the Caribbean morning here… We’re headed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines at a historic peak.”

The Chavista official stressed that he would bring to SELAC “the voice of our people, the deep voice of those who saw the birth and creation of the Liberation Army of the Americas.”

Maduro declared himself “very proud” of the pilots “because you are always at the forefront of the defense of our airspace, our homeland, and I feel safe.”