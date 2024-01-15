The Independent Spirit Awards 2024: 10 best dressed

Independent Spirit Awards 2024

getty images

Greta Lee in Lee

Greta Lee
Araya Doheny,getty images

Never failing to make best dressed lists, Greta Lee continued her ultra-stylish weekend in a sculptural white dress from Lee for the Independent Spirit Awards, which she paired with pointed patent black pumps.

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

Anne Hathaway
Amanda Edwards,getty images

Anne Hathaway added some sparkle to the red carpet in a silver sequin jumpsuit from Valentino.

Natalie Portman in Balmain

Natalie Portman
robert smith,getty images

Natalie Portman wore a bright red two-piece with 3D floral detail from Balmain for the event, which she paired with matching strappy sandals and a ponytail.

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

emma corrin
Amanda Edwards,getty images

Emma Corrin wore a black satin top and skirt from Miu Miu with bright green socks and black heels.

Belle Powley in Marni

belle powley
Araya Doheny,getty images

Belle Powley also embraced the red-carpet sock. The actress styled an oversized blazer designed by Marni with purple heels, white socks and cute sunglasses.

Emma Roberts in Valentino

emma roberts
Araya Doheny,getty images

Emma Roberts went for a more traditional red-carpet look in the form of a black Valentino gown with cut-out detailing.

Jessica Chastain in Oscar de la Renta

jessica chastain
Araya Doheny,getty images

Jessica Chastain also brought some serious glamor to the event. She wore a bright blue gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Anna Kendrick in Markarian

Anna Kendrick
Amanda Edwards,getty images

Anna Kendrick looked summery in a floral off-the-shoulder dress by Markarian, which she paired with red accessories.

Hannah Einbinder in Louis Vuitton

hannah einbinder
Araya Doheny,getty images

Hannah Einbinder chose a Louis Vuitton leather corset dress with matching black accessories for the event.

Savannah Leaf

Savannah Leaf
Araya Doheny,getty images

Savannah Leaf was one of the few stars to opt for tailoring. She wore matching trousers with a sleeveless black design and a boxy Louis Vuitton clutch bag.

