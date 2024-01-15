“I started a new life with someone”

japanese baseball star shohei ohtani It was announced on Thursday Marriage in a sudden message Social Networks in which he did not reveal the identity of his partner, whom he said was a Japani,

“I not only start a new chapter in my career with this dodgersBut I’ve also started a new life with someone from my home country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted you all to know that I’m now married,” I wrote. player on your social network profiles Instagram,

Ohtani said he was “very excited for what’s to come” and thanked fans for their continued support.

new global face of baseball He is currently in preseason usa And he is scheduled to give a statement to the media there on Friday. The athlete also asked the press to refrain from covering him private life Tried to get closer to your family or friends.

The announcement comes a day after the first game ohtani exhibition with los angeles dodgersIn which the star delighted the audience with a home run in three at-bats.

inaugural series of major League Baseball between ohtani dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the South Korean capital of Seoul on March 20 and 21.

Ohtani His identity was not revealed Wife And no formal relationship was known until now, but local Japanese press had speculated in the past that she might be having an affair with a famous player on the Japanese volleyball team.