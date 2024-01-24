I’m a nutritionist and this is what I eat in a day to stay at my ideal weight and feel healthy

To maintain a healthy diet and control your weight, The key is in balance, During the week you should try to eat the best possible diet. However, if we went out to eat Or we have an event, we can get ourselves some treats and don’t feel guilty Thus. nor should we abuse your own bodyThat is, never starve yourself or restrict eating, but manage it in such a way that we always make it a priority Good quality foods that provide us with nutrients, satiate us and nourish us,

The trick is to have good habits and a good diet Allows you to be healthy and stay at your weight, But how do we do this? We tell you what your diet should be if this is your goal and we make you an offer one day menu Example that you can take as reference.

What should your diet be like to stay healthy and stay in line with your weight?

Ideally, the composition of the diet should be Vegetables and fruits, quality proteins, healthy fats and complex carbohydrates, as we see on the Harvard plate, is a graphic representation of what a healthy diet should look like. But, How and in what quantity Can we include these in our diet?

vegetables and fruits

First we have to make sure We never have shortage of vegetables and fruits In our diet, especially vegetables, because they are the ones that provide us with the greatest amount of vitamins and minerals. we always have to Try to vary them and eat different types, as each vegetable provides us with a different vitamin and a different nutrient.,

it is recommended that vegetables and fruits are in season, and give priority to their consumption. we must take At least 2 servings of vegetables a day, for example, with salad, with lunch or dinner, or serving roasted vegetables or vegetable cream. The ideal is that you always a vegetable accompanimentAt least two main meals.

quality protein

Another thing that cannot be missing from the daily diet is good quality protein, It is recommended to give preference to proteins of animal origin, as they are best absorbed. Vegetable proteins also contain protein, but Animals are more effective than vegetables, In addition, for example, red meat is rich in zinc. Lean meats, such as chicken or turkey, are foods that activate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, which make us feel sick. More vitality, concentration, more happiness and more content.

On the other hand, it is also important to give priority Try and eat fish at least 3 times a week, Twice as often, try to use blue fish, as small as possible, such as sardines or anchovies, and keep them in the heat to a minimumBecause omega-3s can become oxidized and reduce anti-inflammatory effects.

healthy fats

Good quality, healthy fats should never be missing from the diet, because they They are anti-inflammatory and good for both weight loss and gain, and to improve digestive disorders. Fat is 100% essential for all hormonal and metabolic processes, and there is never a shortage of fat in my house. extra virgin olive oil, We use it in all meals, for dressings and in food preparation.

you can also use cold pressed coconut oil For sweeter preparations, such as healthy desserts. And then, you can use like source of fat butterwhether from dairy or clarified, known as Ghee, It can be used to cook meat and has anti-inflammatory powers.

Another type of fat you can include in your diet is crazy (Although these 4 nuts are not recommended if you want to lose weight). Effort toast them and eat themBecause naturally they can feel bad and cause gas or bloating due to the ‘antinutrients’ they contain.

carbohydrate

should contain carbohydrates complex or 100% integral, in the event of celiacyou can use buckwheat or quinoa flour For making bread or any kind of preparation that requires flour.

There are other types of recommended carbohydrate tubers, such as Baked, roasted, or baked potatoes or sweet potatoes, Avoid eating them fried, as they can oxidize and lose nutrients when exposed to high temperatures, and they also become empty calories. Apart from this, oil for frying them like Sunflower, which is anti-inflammatory And it is not recommended for our health, neither losing nor maintaining weight,

What foods do I avoid eating?

I avoid eating ultra-processed foods every day that, as dietitian and nutritionist Carlos Rios believes, “kill us,” such as industrial pastries or flavored yogurt. Dairy desserts are also not recommendedbecause although you see on the label that they don’t contain sugar, they are full of sweetness. Sweeteners up to 200 times sweeter than sugarfrom which food is made pre-inflammation,

Another example would be potatoes kept in a bag. it all works Food fried or packed with vegetable oils is not recommended, I also avoid it alcoholic or carbonated beveragesDespite being labeled 0% or light, that’s because they contain large amounts of sweeteners.

And I never recommend or use skimmed, light, or 0% products at home because, despite reducing fat (to provide fewer calories), Carbohydrates increase This product can cause and cause glucose spikes.

daily menu example

We bring you a very healthy menu balanced, complete and fair Which meets daily nutrient needs with breakfast, lunch and dinner. want three more menus, You’ll find them in this free challenge.

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, buckwheat toast with spinach and Parmesan and a blend of ginger, turmeric and black pepper.

Scrambled eggs with mushrooms, buckwheat toast with spinach and Parmesan and a blend of ginger, turmeric and black pepper. Eat : Sea bass on pumpkin cream and feta cheese + a slice of seasonal fruit.

: Sea bass on pumpkin cream and feta cheese + a slice of seasonal fruit. dinner: Mixed salad (lamb lettuce, carrots, beetroot and tomatoes) with shredded chicken, avocado, chopped walnuts and homemade yogurt sauce. For dessert, one ounce of >85% chocolate.

Is it necessary to eat 5 meals a day?

No, It is not necessary to eat 5 times a day. What matters is the quality of food eaten, not the number of times it is eaten. you may have one Healthy and balanced diet with only three meals a dayAs long as all essential nutrients are included, e.g. Protein, Carbohydrate, Fat, Vitamin, Mineral and Fiber, Each person’s physical activity level, health status, and personal preferences should also be taken into account.

most recommended Eat when hungry, respecting satiety signalsAnd avoid processed, sugary, fried or saturated fat foods.