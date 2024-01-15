Impact of contact with animals on children’s mental health

Exposure to animals has been shown to have a significant and positive impact on the complex emotional development of children. Many studies support the idea that interacting with pets can benefit children’s mental and emotional health, providing invaluable emotional support and promoting healthy development in a variety of areas.

Benefits that animals bring children

The bond between children and animals can serve as an important source of emotional support. Pets, such as dogs and cats, provide children with companionship and comfort, helping them deal with stress, anxiety, and difficult times. According to a study published in the journal “Pediatrics” in 2012, the presence of pets in the home was associated with a lower likelihood of childhood anxiety and higher self-esteem.

It has also been observed that interacting with animals reduces stress levels in children. The simple presence of a pet can lower heart rate and blood pressure, promoting a state of peace and relaxation. A study conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles found that the presence of therapy dogs in school settings helped reduce stress and improve children’s emotional well-being.

In addition to providing emotional support, contact with animals can encourage the development of important social and emotional skills such as empathy and responsibility. Children who care for pets learn to care about the needs of other living beings and understand the consequences of their actions on the well-being of others. This experience can lay the foundation for healthy interpersonal relationships in the future.

Also read: How to awaken the mind to increase memory and concentration? key strategies

The relationship between animals and children: positive effects on health

Contact with animals can also promote physical activity and outdoor play in children. Participating in activities like walking the dog, playing with cats or horseback riding can motivate children to stay active and engage in regular exercise, which contributes to their physical and emotional well-being.

In short, exposure to animals has a profound positive effect on children’s emotional health. From providing emotional support to fostering social skills and promoting an active lifestyle, the presence of pets in children’s lives can be an integral part of their emotional well-being and healthy development. Encouraging and fostering this connection between children and animals is essential to ensure positive and resilient emotional development.

You may also be interested in: Healing Partners: Animal-assisted therapy leads the way for dementia patients