Important changes in the portal!

Pay a lot of attention to Cuban users of Nauta Hogar, the home Internet service of the only telecommunications company in Cuba (ETECSA). According to the entity, if you still use the old portal to consult and recharge your Nauta accounts, this information is extremely important for you.

ETECSA has been announcing for several days that it will soon implement important modifications to the Nauta portal, the online platform that allows Cuban users to manage their Internet and landline services from home.

“Very soon the site www.portal.nauta.cu used by our customers to consult, transfer and recharge their Nauta accounts will no longer provide service and only the Nauta user portal www.nauta.cu will be accessible ,” They said. Tell.

Although they have not given an exact date when this change will be made, it should happen very soon, at the end of this month or the beginning of April. From then on, the Nauta portal will be available in one New Add: http://nauta.cu,

Nauta and Cuban users with these changes

Through this new portal, users will be able to manage their Nauta and landline services at one place, perform tasks like recharge, transfer and password change without entering the portal again and again and receive notifications regarding sensitive operations. You will be able to enjoy more security because of the option. ,

ETECSA also explained that the new Nauta portal will have a more intuitive and friendly interface, which will facilitate navigation and management of services. According to the communications monopoly in Cuba, these reforms are “part of ETECSA’s commitment to provide better service to its customers and to contribute to the development of telecommunications on the island.”

Are the previous user portal functionalities retained? According to ETECSA, yes, the functionalities remain intact, although in some cases they have changed location. For more information, users can visit the official ETECSA website. Click here.



