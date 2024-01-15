Traditional Chinese Medicine Course

More than 2,000 years old, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) is based on the philosophy that disease is caused by inadequate flow of life force (called qi) and restoring the harmony of opposing forces (yin and yin). Is necessary. Yang) To be healthy. One of its most commonly used practices is acupuncture, which involves inserting thin needles into specific points on the body. It is used to treat everything from chronic pain to mental health problems, and is considered a complementary therapy in some Western health systems. We have designed a series of courses to delve deeper into this discipline.

Learn Traditional Chinese Medicine

It is aimed at lovers of Chinese culture who want to understand the basic principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine and although it does not qualify you to practice as an acupuncturist, it does provide a technical foundation for understanding it. Its curriculum includes aspects such as auriculotherapy, the theory of the five elements or safety and infection prevention in the practice of acupuncture.

acupuncture courses without needles

Its purpose is to teach how to use acupressure techniques using fingers instead of needles to find relief from ailments and illnesses. Furthermore, it helps to gain knowledge about the bases of Traditional Chinese Medicine; identify energy pathways and sensitive points in the body; And understand the scientific bases that support the therapeutic effectiveness of this technology.

It highlights some of the essential foundations of Chinese medicine such as meridians, acupuncture or natural therapies. The objective of this training is to understand the history and philosophy of this practice, as well as to diagnose or learn about the anatomy and physiology envisioned by this discipline. In turn, tuna massage, phytotherapy and other aspects related to nutrition are discussed.

This free training covers anatomy, physiology and pathology material as well as the principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine and acupuncture techniques. It provides the knowledge necessary to specialize and apply the therapeutic foundations, in addition to addressing the principles of Yin Yang, Five Movements and Zang-Fu organs. Upon completion, it offers professional internships (optional) of between 150 and 250 hours in companies.