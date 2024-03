Today’s matches, Saturday, March 16, 2024: Schedules and TV channels to watch live Ligue 1, LaLiga and MLS

learn programming today’s matches, schedules and TV channels, and follow the transmission minute by minute. Don’t miss the meeting between ADT Vs UTC By league 1 And real Madrid Vs Osasuna For the Spanish League. Find all the information about world football competitions here.

Today’s Matches Schedule, Saturday, March 16, 2024: Schedule and Channel Guide

Today’s matches, Ligue 1 I bet you – Peru

3:00 pm ADT vs UTC – Ligue 1 Max, Ligue 1 Play

Today’s matches, LaLiga EA Sports – Spain

8:00 am Mallorca vs. Granada CF – De Sports, DGO

10:15 am Osasuna vs Real Madrid – D Sports, DGO

12:30 pm Getafe vs. Verona – De Sports, DGO

3:00 pm Athletic Club vs. Alaves – De Sports, DGO

Today’s matches, Premier League – England

10:00 am Luton Town vs. Nottingham Forest – ESPN, Star+

10:00 am burnley vs. Brentford – Star+

12:30 pm Fulham Vs. Tottenham Hotspur – Star+

Today’s matches, FA Cup – England

7:15 am Wolverhampton vs. Coventry City – ESPN, Star+

12:30 pm Manchester City Vs. Newcastle United – ESPN, Star+

Today’s matches, Serie A – Italy

9:00 am Udinese vs. Turin – ESPN 4, Star+

9:00 am Monza vs Cagliari – Star+

12:00 noon Salernitana Vs. US Lecce – ESPN 4, Star+

2:45 PM | Frosinone Vs. Lazio – Star+

Today’s matches, Bundesliga – Germany

9:30 am wolfsburg vs. Augsburg – Star+

9:30 am Mainz 05 vs. Bochum – Star+

9:30 am Union Berlin – Werder Bremen – Star+

9:30 am Heidenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach – Star+

9:30 am Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayern Munich – ESPN 2, Star+

12:30 pm Hoffenheim vs. Stuttgart – ESPN 5, Star+

Today’s matches, Ligue 1 – France

11:00 am Nantes vs. Strasbourg – Star+

3:00 pm Lens vs Good – Star+

Today’s matches, Argentine League Cup – Argentina

3:00 pm San Lorenzo vs. Sarmiento – Fanatiz, AFA Play, TYC Sports International

5:15 pm Racing Club vs Defense & Justice – Fanatics, AFA Play, Star+

7:30 pm Velez Sarsfield vs. Institutions – Fanatiz, AFA Play, TYC Sports International

7:30 pm Atlético Tucumán vs. Independiente Rivadavia – Fanatiz, AFA Play

Today’s matches, MLS – United States and Canada

1:00 PM Chicago Fire vs. CF Montreal – MLS Season Pass

1:00 PM DC United Vs. Inter Miami – MLS Season Pass

2:30 PM Seattle Sounders Vs. Colorado Rapids – MLS Season Pass

6:30 PM Columbus Crew vs. New York RB – MLS Season Pass

6:30 pm New York City vs. Toronto FC – MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM FC Dallas Vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM Houston Dynamo Vs. Portland Timbers – MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM Sporting KC – San Jose Earthquakes – MLS Season Pass

7:30 pm Minnesota United vs. LA FC – MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM vs Nashville SC Charlotte FC – MLS Season Pass

7:30 PM Austin FC Vs. Philadelphia Union – MLS Season Pass

9:30 PM Los Angeles Galaxy Vs. Saint Louis SC – MLS Season Pass

