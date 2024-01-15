Hailey Bieber breaks the internet in almost transparent lingerie

For the latest Victoria’s Secret campaign, Hailey Bieber posed in a series of photos, which she shared on her Instagram account. She takes the web by storm by posing in a semi-transparent outfit that flatters her figure.

Hailey Bieber poses in lingerie for Victoria’s Secret

The 27-year-old star shared some pictures taken for the famous lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret on her Instagram account. Once in the headlines due to its spectacular shows seen by the whole world, Victoria’s Secret has also brought models, “Angels”, to the front of the stage, such as Gigi Hadid in particular, or Cara Delevingne.

To celebrate Victoria’s Secret’s new products, Justin Bieber’s wife posed for a photo wearing a set of lace lingerie. The top features a semi-transparent basket-effect cup with matching panties. In terms of colors, the set is composed of light pink tones with a turquoise lace border.

Hailey Bieber makes a splash with her Rode brand

Since the release of Rhode, Hailey Bieber’s skin care brand, the products have been a real hit. After the peptide lip tint, Hailey Bieber managed to pull off the best discreet marketing move by launching a phone case. Its specialty? You can apply it in your rhode lip balm. A product that quickly went viral, especially thanks to TikTok.

read this also: