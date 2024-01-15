According to Eugenio Martínez, the unitary platform by the CNE would enable only two parties to nominate candidates.

Image of the logo of the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the national flag of Venezuela in front of its headquarters in Caracas, taken on March 8, 2023. Venezuela’s divided opposition plans to hold primaries on October 22, 2023, to elect a single candidate. To face President Nicolas Maduro in the next presidential election to be held in 2024. (Photo by Miguel Zambrano/AFP)

Eugenio Martínez, a journalist dedicated to political issues, revealed that only two political parties of the Unity Platform will be able to nominate candidates for the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela on July 28.

according to the communicator on their official account on (formerly Twitter), these are the political organizations Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT).

Similarly, he also pointed out that For ranking as second most voted in 2021Democratic Unity Table will exercise the right to occupy the second position on the card,

However, he clarified that these definitions would depend on a possible decision of the Supreme Court (TSJ) on the authority of the parties.

Martínez also warned of the risk that the MUD could be outlawed due to allegations of dual extremism within it.