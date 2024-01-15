Masters of the Air is over! How does the fantastic battle series with Austin Butler end? – news series

At the end of its nine episodes, the “Masters of the Air” series ends with an epic ending, like the entirety of this war tale produced by Steven Spielberg.

Rated 4.1 out of 5 by AlloCiné viewers, it is one of the best series of the decade. Thanks to its record audience, Masters of the Air is also a huge success for Apple TV+, which has committed a substantial budget to this historical tale.

Airing since January 26, Masters of the Air has come to an end after the ninth and final episode was posted online on the platform, which has once again left viewers breathless who gave it a chance.

What is Masters of the Air?

Produced by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, this war tale follows in the footsteps of two previous successes: Band of Brothers (Brothers in Arms in French) and The Pacific.

The trio of producers and screenwriter John Orloff, this time, tell the story of the men of the 100th Bombardment Group of the 8th US Air Force (nicknamed the “Bloody Hundred” due to their significant losses), who were responsible for the bombing of Nazi Germany and its . Industrial and strategic weapons locations during World War II.

Donald L. Based on Miller’s book of the same name and the memoirs of true war heroes, Masters of the Air is an exceptionally humane and epic adventure presented by a distinguished cast of: Austin Boulter, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Nkuti Gatwa, Anthony Boyle , Nate Mann, Rafe Law, Bel Powley and Joanna Kulig.

How does Masters of the Air end?

In the final episode of Masters of the Air, World War II finally ends in 1945. But our heroes are not out of the woods yet. On one hand, Rosenthal (Nate Mann) is killed in the middle of an air mission. He escapes thanks to his parachute but he falls into the middle of a trench between the Germans and the Russians.



apple tv+



He is miraculously captured by the Russians, who rescue him and safely transport him back to the United Kingdom. But on the way back, Rosenthal suffers a major shock: he passes concentration camps left by the Germans and realizes the “hidden” cruelty of Nazi actions.

Back at base, Rosenthal finds sailor Crosby (Anthony Boyle), who is suffering from post-traumatic stress. Poor Crosby needs to return to normal life and it is with his pregnant wife together that the sailor will be able to try to rebuild himself.

On the prisoner of war camps side, Buck (Austin Butler), Bucky (Callum Turner) and the Tuskegee Airmen try to escape from the German army, sending them from one camp to another in the cold while trying to escape the Allied forces. Have to go in. ,



apple tv+



Thanks to a plan, Buck manages to escape and returns to base where he is welcomed as a hero. His friend Bucky is taken to a new prison camp, where he tries to survive as long as possible until the Allies arrive by plane to destroy the camp, eliminate the last Nazi soldiers, and rescue the POWs. .

In a wave of hope, Bucky then waves the American flag and understands that the war is finally over and he will be able to find his comrades and his family.

The real hero behind Masters of the Air

The Masters of the Air series concludes with archival footage of the real-life war heroes on whom the characters of the narrative created by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman are based.

We learn that Harry Crosby left the US Air Force in 1945 and that he received a doctorate in literature from Stanford University in 1953 and then remained a professor for many years. He published his memoirs about his experiences during World War II in 1993. He died in 2010 at the age of 91.



apple tv+



Alexander Jefferson was a pilot in the United States Air Force for two years before ending his career and becoming a science teacher. He also wrote his memoirs about the Tuskegee Airmen and his experience as a prisoner of war. He died in 2022 at the age of 100.

Richard Macon was promoted to captain and established a flight school in Alabama. He also earned a college degree in mathematics and joined Alexander Jefferson to teach in Detroit. He died in 2007 at the age of 86.

After the war, Robert Rosenthal helped prosecute several Nazi war criminals at the Nuremberg trials. He received several awards including the Croix de Guerre from France. The man who flew the most missions in the 100th Bombardment Group died in 2007 at the age of 89.



apple tv+



Gale Cleaven continued his career as a pilot in the United States Air Force and fought in the Korean War and Vietnam War. He later left the army with the rank of colonel and earned college degrees from Harvard and Georgetown. He remained a close friend of John Egan, who was best man at his wedding to Marjorie Spencer. He died in 2006 at the age of 87.

John Egan continued his career in the United States Air Force and fought in the Korean War. He became director of Air Force operations throughout the Pacific. He died of a heart attack at the age of 45 while working at the Pentagon in 1961.

The Masters of the Air series is available on Apple TV+, through the platform, and in France through myCANAL.