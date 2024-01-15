Dani Alves, one step away from getting out of jail

lTo barcelona hearing going to set this Tuesday, March, 19If former Brazilian football player Dani Alves, who was sentenced to four and a half years in prison for sexual assault, may have to leave prison or, on the contrary, he will have to stay there.According to TVE.

In fact, defending Legal case of former Brazilian football player Remedy requested while there is no final decision And this decision will be taken in the hearing next Tuesday starting at 9:00 am.

On 8 March, Alves’ lawyer Ines Guardiola presented the aforementioned appeal against the Barcelona Court’s sentence. Request for a hearing to resolve the release of a convicted person pending final sentencing,

41 year old athlete On the verge of completing a quarter of his sentenceWhich will allow him to begin applying for a prison permit.

Punishment for Dani Alves

In addition to complying with Four and a half years in jailBarcelona court sentenced Dani Alves Fine of 150,000 euros as compensation, five years of supervised release after release from prison And this prohibition on going near the victim during the period of nine and a half years,