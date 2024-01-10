Ingenuity takes off on its 71st flight to Mars

Madrid, January 10 (Europa Press) –

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter on Mars, which With the Perseverance rover on its journey through Jezero CraterLanded successfully but much earlier than planned on its 71st flight.

This flight took place on 6 January. It was programmed to travel 358 meters for 125 seconds., However, it covered only 71 meters in 35 seconds., The planned flight altitude of 12 meters and speed of 7 meters per second was achieved.

“The relatively monotonous terrain over which it flew (sand swells with few or no rocks) proved a challenge to its navigation system,” He told about the mission on his X account.

Ingenuity completes flight 71! #marshelicopter Landed successfully, but earlier than expected. The relatively featureless terrain over which it flew (sand waves with few or no rocks) proved a challenge to its navigation system. View stats: https://t.co/1CXIWdYIAQ pic.twitter.com/RaCmAgON34 – NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) 10 January 2024

The first controlled-powered flying aircraft in the second world, Ingenuity is half a meter tall and weighs 1.8 kg, It has six lithium-ion batteries that are charged by solar energy. Its four carbon fiber blades are arranged in two rotors that rotate in opposite directions at about 2,400 rpm, much faster than a helicopter on Earth.

Since April 2021, the Mars helicopter has flown for 128.3 minutes, covering a distance of 17 km and reaching a height of up to 24 metres. It contributes with its images to planning the Perseverance rover’s surface exploration.