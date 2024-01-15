Inter Miami reveals Messi’s medical report

Messi was substituted in the 50th minute of the match between Inter Miami and Nashville.In a duel that meant securing a ticket to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, a competition that by winning they dream of being able to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup to be held in 2025. And now it has been confirmed that the Herons captain will miss the MLS matchday four match against DC United.

Tata Martino will face his MLS commitment without a team figure after the Argentina star’s injury was confirmed, so Luis Suarez will have to play the role of attacking gunnerOf course with Robert Taylor, who will return to the title.

Javier Morales, technical assistant of Inter Miami Messi’s absence announced against DC United The medical report is awaited, which has already been officially confirmed by the club.

“After further medical evaluation, it has been determined The captain has suffered a slight injury to the hamstring of his right leg. Messi’s availability will be determined based on daily medical assessment and the development of his recovery in the coming days,” the statement reads.

Messi’s absence with Inter Miami and Argentina

Report suggests the Argentine will not be available against DC United, but at the same time There are doubts over his participation in upcoming matches, especially the FIFA dates with Argentina.The United States will face El Salvador and Costa Rica in late March.

This report does not indicate an estimated recovery time, which would be according to the development of the right leg hamstring. And later he will undergo new studies that can confirm his medical discharge and return to the fields.

