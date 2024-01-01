iPhone 13 Mini in 2024: Is it an interesting option?

We explain in detail the advantages and disadvantages of buying the iPhone 13 mini in 2024

The iPhone 13 Mini remains a very decadent smartphone

Apple markets a variety of mobile phones to meet all the needs of consumers. From high-end smartphones like iPhone 15 Pro Max More affordable versions like iPhone 13 Mini, However, given so much variety, it’s logical that there’s some confusion about which iPhone model to buy in 2024.

So if you are thinking about buying an iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 13 mini, you might be interested to know all the advantages and disadvantages of these iPhone versions. The truth is that these are models that have not had tremendous success in the market and Apple has considered stopping marketing these types of phones.

Keep reading to know all its advantages and disadvantages Buy iPhone 13 Mini in 2024, Is this model worth buying?

Current price of iPhone 13 Mini

First Let’s in-depth analyze the features of the iPhone 13 mini to find out if it’s really worth buying this smartphone in 2024Whether or not it is, it is essential to start by indicating what your current price is.

Let’s see, when iPhone 13 Mini came in the market Base price of 809 euros In the month of September 2021. Over the past few years, like many other electronic devices, the iPhone 13 mini has gradually lost its value.

Currently, consumers who want to purchase the iPhone 13 mini in 2024 will be able to do so A price that is between approximately 700 euros or 750 euros In its 128 GB storage version.

Other options such as the 256 GB iPhone 13 Mini are available on Amazon for around 780 euros. This is a phone that has not seen much repair in the market It’s hard to find it cheaper in other stores, In fact, Apple no longer sells its iPhone 13 mini, but it will continue to sell its iPhone 13 in 2024 for around 740 euros.

iPhone 13 Mini Release Date

Another factor to take into account before buying an iPhone 13 mini in 2024 is how old the terminal is. In such a situation, with iPhone 13 Mini, consumers should forget all the worries because This is the latest iPhone model.,

Apple officially launched its iPhone 13 Mini on this day 14 September 2021, 2 years and a few months have passed since its release on the market, so we are considering a terminal that will continue to offer several update cycles for at least 3 more years.

Plus, Apple’s iPhone phones hold up great over time, thanks to Excellent coordination between your hardware and your software, both designed by Apple. It delivers great performance with iOS 17 and is ready for iOS 18.

iPhone 13 Mini Technical Specifications

Are you planning to buy iPhone 13 mini in 2024? In that case, you should know well all the technical specifications of the terminal.

The iPhone 13 mini includes a processor A15 Bionic with 4 GB RAM, It has a small screen size 5.4 inches And it has OLED technology. Capacity battery included 2406mAh Available in versions of and 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

In the following table we detail all the technical specifications related to the hardware of the Apple iPhone 13 Mini:

iPhone 13 Mini Screen Super Retina XDR OLED display screen dimensions 5.4 inches processor A15 Bionic storage 128GB, 256GB and 512GB frontal camera 12 MPX TrueDepth camera with Face ID sensor rear camera 12 Mpx Dual Camera with Wide Angle and Ultra Wide Angle connectivity Wi-Fi and 5G colour’s Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Star White and Product(Red) Battery 2406mAh autonomy 17 hours video playback Dimensions and weight 13.15 x 6.42 x 0.76 cm and 140 grams Base Price €809

Is the iPhone 13 Mini worth buying in 2024?

Absolutely. Despite its small size, beyond the preferences of every consumer The iPhone 13 mini remains one of the most advanced phones on the market, Its performance is impeccable and it will receive software updates for at least 3 years.

Now we can join in Is it really worth buying such a small iPhone or not, It depends on the needs of each user. But at the operating level, the iPhone 13 mini is very efficient and very decisive.

Its processor withstands the latest software updates very well. And their cameras give very good results. The only disadvantage would be the dimensions of its screen, which may be a little small for many users.

Reasons to buy iPhone 13 Mini in 2024

This is a great value for money phone.

Its camera module provides great photographic results.

Its processor gives very good performance with iOS.

Its battery does not have as much autonomy as larger models.

The dimensions of the iPhone 13 Mini may make it inconvenient to type on the keyboard or run applications.

Other alternatives to iPhone 13 mini

In the event that the iPhone 13 mini doesn’t convince you, you can always opt for other options with higher power processors or larger screens.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is one of the best alternatives to the iPhone 13 mini that you can buy in 2024. It is available at low cost about 680 euros On Amazon, it has a processor A15 Bionic and a large OLED screen 6.1 inches,

iPhone 13 (128GB)

View on Amazon.es:iPhone 13 (128GB)

iPhone 12 Mini

One of the most interesting options on the market is the iPhone 12 mini, a smartphone that has similar specifications to the iPhone 13 mini but is even cheaper. It costs approximately the same on Amazon 650 euros And it’s a very capable iPhone, too. Of course, the base option only has 64GB of storage.

iPhone 12 Mini (64 GB)

View on Amazon.es: iPhone 12 Mini (64GB)

iPhone 14

We conclude with Apple’s next-generation iPhone 14. Perhaps it offers a better quality-price ratio because it is a far more advanced iPhone model with a processor. A16 Bionica screen OLED Of 6.1 inches And very long battery. Its price is located between 750 and 800 euros,

iPhone 14 (128 GB)

View on Amazon.es:iPhone 14 (128GB)

Definitely, Apple’s iPhone 13 mini remains a very responsive and functional smartphone, Its design is really cool and its performance is impeccable even today with the latest iOS updates. Without a doubt, a highly recommended purchase for 2024.

