iPhone 16 may face a tough challenge in sales

Manzana Launches a new model every year, but except for a few differences, not much has changed at present. He The recently launched iPhone 15 and 15 Pro Max with titanium finish were highly appreciated by the public.But iPhone 16 may face a tough sales challenge, since then It won’t bring a lot of new features like the expected Generative Artificial Intelligence.

Expected to launch next model Improvements in operating systems and artificial intelligence. Although Design may be less attractive,

He Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed something Expected news for iPhone 16including the Adding a capture button at the bottom right and improving the camera, they are also expected Slightly larger screens measuring 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

However, Kuo warns True innovation in artificial intelligence, such as the inclusion of generative AI, may be delayed until iPhone 17, This leaves it in a delicate situationassume that will not offer significant changes Beyond improving the camera and screen.

Given the lack of news, iPhone 16 could be Apple’s lowest-selling device because user They would prefer to keep their current device for a longer period of time,

What do analysts say?

According to tipranksApple has The reviews by 26 analysts are divided into 17 buys, 8 holds and 1 sell., He The average price target is $208.07, the high forecast is $250 and the low forecast is $158., The average price target represents a 10.49% change from Thursday’s close.

Laura Martin, Needham Analystrecommends Buy with a target price of $220.

Piper Sandler Analyst Harsh Kumarrecommends Hold on to $190 target price,

Manzana It fell to $188.17 in Thursday’s session. The 70-period moving average is above the weekly candles, the RSI is down 47 points and the MACD lines are below the zero level.

Medium-term support is at $179.25. Meanwhile, EI indicators are mixed.