Before traveling to the United States to celebrate Yellow Night, Barcelona SC beat Deportivo Cuenca 1-0. National Championship game

Barcelona SC was the better of both halves and managed to defeat Deportivo Cuenca 1–0 in a friendly duel held at the monumental Banco Pichincha Stadium.

The locals won with the only goal from the new Canarian signing. Djorkafe Risko, Following a cross from winger William Vargas, the forward leapt and connected with a header in the air to score the only goal of the match.

The team led by Diego López had more opportunities to increase the score, but excellent performances from Hamilton Piedra in the first half and Eduardo Jiménez in the second half prevented the result from being major.

This is the Canaries’ third win so far in the preseason. They had also earlier defeated Sporting Crystal and New York City 1-0.

This victory allows Barcelona to approach the Yellow Night with great confidence for the presentation of its team for the 2024 season. This year, unlike others, it will be held in New Jersey, United States.

The team plans to travel in the coming days for training ahead of the ceremony, which will take place this Sunday, February 11. Their opponent at the Hinchliffe Stadium will be Unisamba FC, (D)