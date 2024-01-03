Dune – Part Two: A Crucial Confrontation Between Paul Atreides and (…)



Collider’s Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down with Timothee Chalamet and Austin Butler to discuss the battle their characters will face. Dune – Part Two,

During this interview, Chalamet and Butler recalled their first meeting on set and the conditions under which they had to train to give their best for the film, released on February 28.

My biggest criticism of this movie is that it isn’t four hours long. I needed it long term. I asked Dennis about the deleted scenes and he told me that I would never see them, so I ask you directly, in the film, in the first or second part, are there any scenes that were not included in the final cut Was gone and are you? A bit sad it wasn’t included in the movie?

Chalamet : Not in this. Honestly, everything I shot is there. In first part, there was a sort of training sequence with Lady Jessica. It started with meditation, and there was a candle over which we were practicing voices, and it was a strange, almost psychedelic scene. We both had our own costumes and even our hair was different from the rest of the film. It had all the hallmarks of something that had been bitten. But like I said, it was a scary, psychedelic scene that didn’t make the cut.

Servant : Very good. I want to see now. Most of what we have in the film is in the film. There are other techniques also. We’ve made so many versions of things that I’d be curious to see other versions, but I love this movie just the way it is.

One of the things I appreciate you both doing in the fight scene between you is that I’ve seen a lot of action scenes where there’s a quick cut every millisecond, and it drives me crazy. What I like about your sequence is that we can see each of you and there are no quick cuts. Can you talk to us about the importance of doing it yourself and making it credible so the public can trust what you’re selling?

Servant : We were very fortunate that we had the best stunt team in the world, and we trained for several months before going to Hungary. My training partner’s name was Alvin, then Roger Yuan came over and started going over with us more and more clearly what the fight was going to be. In a way, there have been many different incarnations of this fight. We met for the first time in the stunt room, and we fought right away, and we knew this fight was going to be really important. This is where we connected and I saw how hard Timothy worked.

Chalamet : Too.

Servant : We wanted to bring out the best in each other, and try to kill each other without hurting each other.

What’s it like to monologue in another language?





Chalamet : It’s exciting. It’s probably the two days of filming I was looking forward to the most because you’re in a movie of this size, and even though you’re playing one of the main characters, the movie and the story are more important than Paul in many ways. In, even though it is Paul’s journey that is at the center of the film. So those days when it’s really at the forefront, and I’ve watched Austin who shot the Gladiators sequence at the top of the production schedule, and I’ve watched playbacks of that sequence and how confident he is, and when I watched Charlotte Tha Rampling did a good job with Florence (Pugh), which she shot in Italy, I said to myself: “Now I have to prove myself.”, Doing it in a language that doesn’t even exist, and remembering to do it in English is incredibly rewarding and even weird. We did it in English too, but then they chose Chakobsa, which I liked. It was pretty good, even though it was subtitled. This is a strong option.

100%. (Butler) Your look in the film is unique. How much did you want to leave the set, go to a café in this outfit, with this presence, and remain anonymous?

Servant : (laughing) A lot. That would have been really nice.

I am completely serious. I wanted to leave the set, because no one would realize it was you.

Servant : No. No. Especially with teeth and everything else.

Oh my god, this is fantastic.

Chalamet :And if you’re really friendly.

Servant : Yes, very good. (laughing)

I would like to ask you a personal question. You’ve played Willy Wonka, Paul Atreides, and you’re about to play Bob Dylan; When you found out you were going to get these roles, which of these roles would keep you thinking all night long? “Oh my God, I’m gonna do it” ,

Chalamet : Three. Something special happens when you embark on a 100% original story and you shine your flashlight in the dark and go for it. Willy Wonka, Paul Atreides, and Bob Dylan are dangerous characters because, as I often said during the Willy Wonka press tour, people are justifiably protective of them because they’re already a big thing in the world. For many people it’s cultural, even emotional, and they don’t want you anywhere near it. It makes sense. I feel the same way about certain roles or characters in the public imagination, but… that’s the end of this reflection. I think I’ll make them anyway. (laughing)

Servant : you are brave.



