Mikel Sanchez will have a new advanced regenerative medicine clinic

Mikel Sanchez wants to put Vitoria-Gasteiz on the international medical map. And he does it through his new clinic, a Center for Advanced Regenerative Medicine and Research He already appears in Ibiondo.

It will occupy a plot of approximately 3,000 square metres. Between Duke de Wellington and Rio Bias streets., Currently the design of the building is being prepared. However, the work on the first phase has started by the end of 2023.

This will be the clinic of the future

The forecast is that, mid 2025, A new project of traumatologist and orthopedic surgeon of Vitoria has come to the fore. Choosing a location is not a trivial matter. Its location close to the northern entrance of Vitoria-Gasteiz, as well as its proximity to trams and parking areas, added points when choosing this land.

A plan that was born many years ago, and for which everything is thought out to the millimeter to turn into success pandemic delayed, So now he has taken leave.

55 professionals will form the initial team, which will gradually grow

Once operational, the future clinic will have spaces for laboratories, research and regenerative medicine. Also for patient treatment, training and common areas. And of course cutting-edge technology. like the use of 3d or makoThe first intelligent robotic arm in the Basque Country to perform hip and knee artificial surgeries in a more personalized, precise and safe way.

Additionally, you’ll start with a starting team 55 professional, However, as the center grows and develops, so will the staff progressively.

Research, Training and Dissemination

Patient care will be integrated with the activities of Research, Training and Dissemination About everything related to regenerative medicine. What has given Sanchez international fame: platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and transforming growth factors (PRGF). And the application of new treatments that everyone can benefit from: both patients and medical staff.

An “ambitious and national” project described by Sanchez’s team. The materials draw on UCA’s 30 years of experience and are confident that they will underpin the new center “Leading” around the world. in this area.

because it is UCA (Arthroscopic Surgery Unit) which promotes, 100%, Center for Advanced Regenerative Medicine. Mikel Sánchez founded it in 1995 and, after his time in Quirón, since 2014 he has been associated with the Vitesse Vitória Hospital.

Despite the move to the new centre, some medical services will continue at the current UCA

The main feature of this service, through whose facilities thousands of patients pass every year, is Arthroscopic knee, shoulder, hip and ankle surgery, In addition to knee and hip replacement surgeries. There they use regenerative medicine to perform less invasive techniques: this is the case of meniscus problems or osteoarthritis.

doctors from all over the world

However, the launch of this new clinic means traumatologists will be able to fly solo more without completely breaking ties with the hospital By Blessed Tomas de Zumárraga.

When the center becomes operational in Ibayondo, all activities relating to research, training and part of the care work will be transferred there. However, the intention is that the current U.C.A. Continue other range of medical services Which are still taking shape.

Meanwhile, the clinic of the future will allow speed up investigation on biological therapies and regenerative medicine in the last decades. And how to turn them into cutting-edge treatments.

The new center will host MIKS, a medical-scientific group of experts in regenerative medicine

For its other relevant stages, training, the center will have a The program targets doctors from all over the world, So that they can access the investigation that is being done in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The objective which is linked to the MIKS (Medical Innovation No End Share) platform, which will also be located there.

MIKS is a personal venture of Sanchez himself. A medical-scientific community of experts in regenerative medicine to integrate standards and share knowledge. Thus, through collaboration between professionals, the latest innovations in biological medicine have been advanced.

Mikel Sanchez, together with Eduardo Anitua, created growth factor-rich plasma. An expert in regenerative medicine, he understood the impact it would have on musculoskeletal injuries. have received Many national and international recognitions, as well as “Medal to the Ambassador of Alava”. He is one of the 2% most relevant scientists in the world. Ranking prepared by Stanford University.