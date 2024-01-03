What is the price of Ethereum today February 8th?

Ether is the token of Ethereum, a network based on blockchain technology that serves as the basis for the famous smart contracts. (pictorial image infobae)

Ethereum is a digital platform that adopts blockchain technology and extends its use to a wide variety of applications Ether is its native cryptocurrency, In the world of digital finance it is common for cryptocurrencies to be called networks, although in reality they are not the same.

Ethereum Platform, Created in 2015 by programmer Vitalik ButerinIt sought to be a means for decentralized and collaborative applications on which smart contracts (DAPPs) could be built.

Like Bitcoin, the value of Ether also skyrocketed in a short period of time. In January 2016, Ether was trading around one dollar Currently its historical maximum number is 4891.7 units,

Ethereum cryptocurrency price Today at 09:30 am (UTC) it is $2417.62 per unit.

This means that the digital asset is registered Change of 2.37% in the last day as well as Change of -0.17% in the last hour,

Currently, Ethereum ranks second in popularity in the digital market. It is noteworthy that the historical maximum that this digital currency has reached is $ 4891.7 per unit.

Ethereum It has recorded an upward trend over several periods, however, investors have had difficulty increasing its value in recent days and it has established itself between $2,200 and $2,400 per unit.

After months of delay and fears that it would never happen, finally 15 September 2022 Ethereum updated its long-awaited merger or new level 2.0 with the promise of improving the user experience of this cryptocurrency.

“The Merge”, for English “Fusion”There is a change in the way Ethereum processes transactions and creates new Ether tokens.

Representation of the Ether cryptocurrency. (Reuters)

it’s about merger Combining the Ethereum blockchain with a new separate blockchain known as proof of stake, which It reduces energy consumption According to the Ethereum blockchain’s own developers, it has an increase of 99.9%, making it more “friendly” with the environment while making transactions cheaper.

his protector They believe that the merger will give Ethereum an edge over its main rival Bitcoin.Because this can increase its use.

In the Proof Stake process, Ether owners will lock up a set amount of their cryptocurrency to verify new records in the blockchain, thereby earning new coins in addition to their “staked” crypto.