IPPE to focus on animal welfare and avian influenza management at Latin American Poultry Summit in 2024

World – – During the Latin American Poultry Summit held within the framework of the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) 2024, Dr. Katya Itzel Martínez Rivas, Subregional Representative of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) for Central America and the Caribbean, commented That WOAH will be 100 years old this year. He described the purpose of WOAH, which is to develop international standards for animal health and welfare and to assist national efforts to implement them.

Dr. Katya Itzel Martínez Rivas, World Organization for Animal Health (WoAH) Subregional Representative for Central America and the Caribbean, during her conference at the Latin American Poultry Summit at IPPE 2024.

Dr. Martínez also provided an overview of the World Organization for Animal Health (WHO), which works with other global and regional organizations in the context of “One Health.” Made up of 183 countries, WHOA’s pillars include standards, transparency, solidarity, addressing food inequality and promoting veterinary services. OMSA members or representatives adopt standards that will be published in manuals and guide specific resolutions. They also diagnose health conditions, in addition to working with reference laboratories and support centers.

As part of her lecture on “Preparing for the management of infections in commercial farms in Brazil”, Dr. Sula Alves, Technical Director of the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), explained what has been done to manage avian influenza. Brazil. He highlighted that Brazil has been free of avian influenza in commercial poultry farms since 2000 and has specific standards for biosecurity, prevention and awareness of important diseases in poultry. Dr. Alves described several steps that Brazilian poultry farmers must follow to remain free of avian influenza, some of which include registration with the State Service, veterinary supervision for sanitary control of farms, maps of farms etc. are included.

Gary Flory, consultant with GA Flory Consulting LLC, discusses composting as an alternative to disposing of dead birds. Composting is a biological heating process that naturally breaks down bird carcasses. He emphasized that “for successful composting of dead birds it must be done by a qualified composter” and described the steps required to complete the process. Flory also discussed some of the benefits of composting, including low cost, simplicity and speed of disposal.

From ElSitioAvícola editorial team











