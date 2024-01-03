These will be the new measures and when will they come into effect

He charge for hand luggage One of the biggest problems that passengers face is the disruption caused by airlines when they turn to low-cost companies. For this reason, the European Parliament has proposed to implement changes that force low cost airlines revising its commercial policy with respect to Carry-on suitcase.

Its purpose is to ensure that cabin baggage is free and that too modify their measurements, But airlines are not ready to do this. For this reason, the European Parliament has got into action and has given its approval by voting on the petition Stop charging and make hand luggage measurements the same across all airlines.

Carry-on bag size is determined by the airline, as well as whether to charge for it or not. However, if air navigation legislation is taken into account, it is established that this baggage is included in the ticket price. It does not specify how much it must measure or weigh and for this reason it is the airlines that set the limits for users.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) states that hand luggage should not exceed 55 cm x 35 cm x 20 cm, As far as weight is concerned, there are no recommendations, but low-cost airlines usually allow up to 8 kg.

European Parliament approves unified measures for travel with hand luggage to free on ‘low cost’ airlines, but this is not the final stage of its implementation, as the European Council will need to approve it.

Once it approves the changes to the measurements of carry-on suitcases and their free use for passengers, it will be when An effective date is set For people traveling by plane in Europe.