What is the temperature on the moon?

The Moon is the Earth’s only natural satellite and according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this satellite has an equatorial diameter of 3,474 square kilometers and is the fifth largest satellite in the Solar System.

For decades, this satellite has been studied and is known to travel around the Earth in an elliptical orbit at a speed of 3,680 kilometers per hour.

Similarly, many myths have been created about the Moon and one of the most frequently asked questions is the temperature on its surface. NASA has indicated that, since this satellite does not have an atmosphere that can reduce or moderate the Sun’s rays, it faces extreme temperatures at different times of the day.

Japanese probe that explored the Moon is resurrected Module will soon burn up in atmosphere after failed trip to Moon Moon voyages restart

Because the Moon’s temperatures are so varied and dangerous, it is impossible for any form of life to exist there. It is known that one day on the Moon is equal to 29 Earth days, of which half is day and half is night.

NASA has also indicated that temperatures could range between −299.2 °F (−184 °C) during the night and 417.2 °F (214 °C) during the day. These temperatures apply to the entire surface of the Moon, except for the poles, where NASA reports a constant temperature of -140.8 °F (-96 °C).

Moreover, the slow rotation of the satellite also affects the proper distribution of heat on its surface. As stated above, various organizations have studied the Moon for decades and have recorded temperatures as low as minus 418 degrees Fahrenheit (-250 degrees Celsius).

Similarly, for some time now, NASA has observed that the size of the Moon is gradually shrinking, causing some wrinkles and vibrations on its surface.

Thanks to measurements captured by NASA’s ‘Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter’ space probe, launched in 2009, astronomers have since been able to map its composition.