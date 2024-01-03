Motagua staged a coup and Olimpia remained that way after joining Real España.

The big four of Honduran football appear at the top of the classification.
Competition Completion 2024 of Honduran National League CThe fifth day concluded where three local football classics were played.
this Sunday Motagua played brilliantly against marathon And with their 2–0 win, it allowed them to remove the undefeated record from the Sampedrano team and climb up the standings.
El Ciclone reached 10 points and topped the tournament marathonHowever, Purslane are in first place on goal difference.
In the second classic of the night, royal spain And Olympia They were tied 1–1, so did not advance in the table, as both were tied on nine points, the only undefeated in the championship.
It was a game of not being second life from this perspective Victory In the end ‘Coconut Trees’ won 1-0 and took a sigh of relief after a very bad start of four consecutive defeats.
Those who got complicated were the ‘gybos’ the doctor ordered vision Who were stuck in last place in both the Clausura 2024 tournament and the general table, two points away from salvation.
Others in the fight to save the category are upn wolvesAlthough they did not perform badly on this day by getting a draw as visitors olancho, That match was the first 0–0 of the tournament.
Another surprise that happened on this day was that Vijay Produce In Toccoa. Led by “Chino” Tilguth, the team bounced back 2-1. real society And they moved away from their previous places.
