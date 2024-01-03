Motagua staged a coup and Olimpia remained that way after joining Real España.

The big four of Honduran football appear at the top of the classification.

Competition Completion 2024 of Honduran National League CThe fifth day concluded where three local football classics were played. this Sunday Motagua played brilliantly against marathon And with their 2–0 win, it allowed them to remove the undefeated record from the Sampedrano team and climb up the standings.

El Ciclone reached 10 points and topped the tournament marathonHowever, Purslane are in first place on goal difference. In the second classic of the night, royal spain And Olympia They were tied 1–1, so did not advance in the table, as both were tied on nine points, the only undefeated in the championship. It was a game of not being second life from this perspective Victory In the end ‘Coconut Trees’ won 1-0 and took a sigh of relief after a very bad start of four consecutive defeats.