Iranian court sentences Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammadi to 15 more months in prison – Noticel – This is the truth – Puerto Rico News – Noticel

File photo of Iranian dissident Nargess Mohammadi. Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh

TEHRAN – An Iranian revolutionary court sentenced Nobel Peace Prize winner Nargess Mohammadi to 15 months in prison and two years of exile from Tehran for “spreading propaganda” against the Islamic Republic, in the fifth sentencing against the imprisoned activist since 2021, in his The family gave this information. monday.

“Revolutionary Court sentences Narges Mohammadi to 15 months in prison; two years of exile from Tehran and neighboring provinces; a two-year travel ban; A two-year ban on participating in political and social groups and a two-year ban on smartphone use,” the activist’s family said in a statement on the social network Instagram.

Mohammadi, 51, criticized “the lack of independence of the judiciary” and “the illegitimacy of the Persian country’s revolutionary courts.”

In recent months, the activist has condemned revolutionary courts for issuing death sentences against young people in the country and mentioned 23-year-old Mohsen Shekhri, who was the first demonstrator to be executed in the protests that erupted after Mahsa’s death. Was hanged for participating. Amini in 2022.

A statement issued by the family said, “This sentence appears to be a political message to Nargess Mohammadi, repeating allegations that he has repeatedly tried to create chaos and unrest by indoctrinating people with opinions against Islamic rule.” Incites and encourages.”

The activist is serving a 10-year sentence in Tehran’s Evin prison from November 2021.

fifth sentence

It is the fifth conviction against the activist since 2021, three of which have been issued with prison terms, and the first since she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last October.

Mohammadi was sentenced to a total of 12 years and three months in prison and 154 lashes, among other punishments.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee last month awarded Mohammadi the prestigious prize “for her work in the fight against oppression of women in Iran and the promotion of human rights and freedoms for all.”

The award was received by her children at a ceremony in Oslo on 10 December, in which the activist sought through them international support to end the Iranian regime “at its lowest level of legitimacy and popular support”.