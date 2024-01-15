Is there a personal message behind the radical change in her look?

Natalie Portman wears a Schiaparelli dress to the 14th Annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom. (Los Angeles, January 9, 2024.)

Long before her divorce from Benjamin Millepied was finalized, the actress opted for a change in her wardrobe. Like a watermarked message.

It is as if the white swan has turned into a black swan. For several months, the outfits adopted by Natalie Portman on red carpets or on the streets of Los Angeles have been surprising. It all started on January 9, when the actress attended the 14th Governors Awards. At the photocall, she was seen wearing a beautiful black Schiaparelli dress with a “cut out” neckline that gave off a hint of her chest. Only two days later, the foreign press is in its full uproar: Natalie Portman’s photo appeared on the American show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Taken near K’s studio. This time, the look is even more radical: she wears a tight little black dress that stops at mid-thigh, and accessorized with a transparent black bra. There is an uproar for those who usually opt for strapless or strappy dresses with sensible cuts and have rarely been seen in such sexy outfits. For daily Mail This bra dress is nothing more than a “revenge suit» (The Dress of Revenge, in French). And for good reason.

At the same time, multiple sources speculated that Natalie Portman and her partner, French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, were going through a period of turmoil. While rumors were swirling about a possible separation, this magazine People Who, on March 8, confirmed: the couple had indeed divorced. Someone close to the actress told the media, “Natalie is coming off a really difficult and painful year, but she’s coming out even stronger and finding joy in the moments she spends with her family, her friends, and her work.” Natalie Portman filed for divorce in July 2023, which was finalized in February 2024.

An examination of life that may justify the outfits worn by the heroine recently black Swan (2010). Which are grouped under the term “Avenger Outfit”. The term originated on June 29, 1994 when Lady Diana, shortly after Prince Charles’s televised confession of infidelity, attended an evening party wearing a black Christina Stambolian dress. With its bare shoulders and formal neckline, the “revenge dress” entered the media landscape. Since then, celebrities almost automatically adopt this outfit when rumors of infidelity or breakups arise on the web. like kate middleton SelfIn 2019, in an immaculate off-the-shoulder dress shortly after the cheating scandal involving Prince William and his alleged mistress Rose Hanbury.