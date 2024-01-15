Padres add Dylan Cease in trade to White Sox

The Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire right-hander Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, a source tells MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report that a deal was being finalized.
The clubs have not yet confirmed the change.
In return, the White Sox are expected to receive right-hander Drew Thorpe, San Diego’s No. 5 prospect and No. 85 on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list; and the Padres’ No. 8 prospect, right-hander Jairo Iriarte, a source told MLB.com’s John Paul Morosi.
Cease is just a year away from finishing second in the American League Cy Young Award voting, and while he had a tough season in 2023, he still has the potential to make an immediate impact.
In that breakout season with the White Sox, the right-hander had a 14–8 record and a career-best 2.20 ERA. That ERA increased to 4.58 in 2023, but Cease still averaged 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, which is right in line with his career average of 10.8. He is one of only five pitchers with 200 strikeouts in each of the last three seasons, along with Corbin Burns, Kevin Gausman, Aaron Nola, and Gerrit Cole.
Known as a power pitcher with some control issues, Cease led the major leagues in walks with 78 in 2022 and surpassed that figure with 79 in 2023. His velocity also saw a slight drop last season, from 96.8 mph to 95.6 mph.
In the midst of the White Sox’s rebuild, Cease became a valuable trade entity that remained under the club’s control for the next two years. His next-to-last start in a Chicago uniform proved to be one of his best, as he struck out 11 Red Sox batters in seven scoreless innings.
